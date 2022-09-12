Carlos Alcaraz is the prince of Tennis. Can he be its king?5 min read . Updated: 12 Sep 2022, 06:16 PM IST
The young Spaniard wins his first major tournament at the US Open—and the sport’s post ‘Big Three’ future suddenly looks very bright
Carlos Alcaraz felt inevitable at the 2022 U.S. Open. Maybe it was his five-set quarterfinal that ended triumphantly at the vampire’s hour of 2:50 a.m.; maybe it was the five-set marathon before that, which finished at a far more civilized 2:23 a.m.