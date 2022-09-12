Carlos Alcaraz is the prince of Tennis. Can he be its king?

Men’s tennis should be in a precarious position right now. The sport has spent a decade and a half watching its major trophies hoarded by a trio of all-time champions: Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic. While the “Big Three" era is not over—it’s still raging against the dying of the light, the scalpels of the orthopedics, and the travel restrictions of the CDC—there’s fear of a crashing letdown when these wizards finally hang it up. How can anyone else possibly compete?