Carlos Alcaraz capped a memorable 2026 season by winning his maiden ATP Finals title, defeating Alexander Zverev 6-2, 7-6(9-7) in the championship match in Turin on Sunday.

The Spaniard's victory over the German, who entered the final as the world number one, added another significant milestone to a season that included a career Grand Slam and a successful return from a lengthy injury layoff.

The 23-year-old became the third Spanish player to win the season-ending championship, following Manuel Orantes in 1976 and Alex Corretja in 1998. He also joined an exclusive group of players to have won all four Grand Slam tournaments and the ATP Finals.

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Here are five achievements that underline Alcaraz's remarkable 2026 season.

Completed the career Grand Slam Alcaraz began 2026 by achieving one of the biggest milestones in tennis. He won his maiden Australian Open title in January, defeating Novak Djokovic in the final to complete the career Grand Slam.

Having previously won the US Open in 2022, Wimbledon in 2023 and 2024, and the French Open in 2024 and 2025, the Australian Open was the only major title missing from his collection.

He also became the first player to defeat Djokovic in an Australian Open final, with the Serbian having won all 10 of his previous championship matches at Melbourne Park.

The victory made Alcaraz the youngest man in tennis history to win all four Grand Slam singles titles, achieving the feat at 22 years and 272 days.

Won his maiden ATP Finals title The ATP Finals had remained one of the major titles missing from Alcaraz's collection. After finishing runner-up to Jannik Sinner in 2025, the Spaniard returned to Turin and went one step further.

He defeated Zverev in straight sets, saving three consecutive set points in the second-set tiebreak before completing the victory.

Alcaraz finished the tournament with an unbeaten 5-0 record, collecting victories against Frances Tiafoe, Daniil Medvedev, Flavio Cobolli, Ben Shelton and Zverev.

The triumph also made him only the fourth man to win all four Grand Slam titles and the ATP Finals, joining Andre Agassi, Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic.

Returned from injury to win four consecutive titles One of the defining aspects of Alcaraz's 2026 campaign was his recovery from a wrist injury that disrupted his season.

The Spaniard missed more than four months after suffering the injury at the ATP 500 tournament in Barcelona in April. He returned to competitive action at the US Open in August, where he reached the quarter-finals before losing to Ben Shelton.

However, his performances improved considerably in the subsequent tournaments. Alcaraz won four titles after his comeback, triumphing in Tokyo, Vienna, Paris and Turin.

He registered 22 victories in 23 matches during this period, underlining the consistency of his performances after returning from injury.

Captured his ninth ATP Masters 1000 title Alcaraz added another significant achievement to his record by winning the Paris Masters for the first time in November.

He defeated American Ben Shelton 7-6(5), 7-5 in the final to secure his ninth ATP Masters 1000 title. The victory also completed his collection of titles at the prestigious Paris tournament, having previously won Masters events in Indian Wells, Miami, Monte Carlo, Madrid, Rome and Cincinnati.

The Paris triumph was particularly significant because it came after his successful comeback from injury and preceded his maiden ATP Finals victory.

At 23, Alcaraz continued to strengthen his record at the highest level of men's tennis.

Matched Jannik Sinner's tally of big titles Alcaraz's ATP Finals triumph also had implications for his rivalry with Jannik Sinner.

By winning in Turin, the Spaniard moved level with the Italian on 17 big titles. The category includes Grand Slam championships, ATP Finals titles, ATP Masters 1000 trophies and Olympic singles gold medals.

Alcaraz's collection comprised seven Grand Slam titles, nine Masters 1000 trophies and his maiden ATP Finals crown. His Australian Open victory earlier in the year had also made him the youngest player to complete the career Grand Slam.

The Spaniard finished the ATP Finals with six titles in 2026 and improved his overall career tally to 30 tour-level championships.

His victory in Turin provided a fitting conclusion to a season that featured historic achievements, a lengthy injury absence and a successful return to the top level of men's tennis.