Carlos Alcaraz takes blame during Alex de Minaur incident at Australian Open 2026 at Rod Laver Arena; here's why

Carlos Alcaraz took the blame on himself after his opponent Alex de Minaur was hit by a time violation during their men's singles quarterfinal match at the Australian Open 2026 on Tuesday. The incident took place during the closing stages of the first set at the Rod Laver Arena.

As De Minaur was going to serve, the umpire issued a time violation for taking too much time, leaving the Australian tennis surprised. It was also the first time De Minaur was serving in the game. The announcement took the crowd by surprise too who responded with loud boos.

However, it was Alcaraz, who approached the umpire and took the blame upon himself, clarifying that he wasn't ready. “I wasn't ready. I wasn't there,” Alcaraz was heard saying. Former Britain's no.1, Tim Henman called the incident “bizarre”.

“It's just a bizarre time for the umpire to get involved as well. It was a change of ends and Alcaraz says he was the one that wasn't ready,” said Henman, who is a part of the commentary team for TNT Sport.

Was the violation on Alex De Minaur revoked? However, the violation on De Minaur wasn't revoked. Had there been a second violation, it would have resulted in a loss of first serve. Then the Australian served a first serve fault. He lost a point after a long rally on his second serve before Alcaraz took the first set 7-5.

The Spaniard world no.1 had it easy in the next two sets to secure his maiden Australian Open semifinal entry. It must be noted that Alcaraz is yet to drop a set in this edition of the Australian Open and will face Alexander Zverev in the last four stage.

Provided Alcaraz wins the Australian Open crown, the 22-year-old would become the youngest man to win all four Grand Slams. The record is currently held by Rafael Nadal, who won at Melbourne Park at 24.

10-time champion Novak Djokovic take on Italy's fifth-seeded Lorenzo Musetti in the quarterfinals on Wednesday. The winner will take on either Jannik Sinner or Ben Shelton in the semifinals. If all goes well, Alcaraz could meet Djokovic in the final.