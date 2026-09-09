Carlos Alcaraz vs Ben Shelton at US Open: Net worth, career earnings and Grand Slam record compared

Spanish tennis star Carlos Alcaraz and American rising player Ben Shelton have become household names among followers of men's tennis. While Alcaraz is already a seven-time Grand Slam champion, Shelton is still searching for his first major title.

Shelton, 23, has won seven ATP Tour titles and is currently ranked No. 9 in the world, making him the highest-ranked American men's player. His career-high ranking came on November 10, 2025, when he reached No. 5.

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Alcaraz, the defending US Open champion, is currently the world's No. 1 men's tennis player. By winning the 2026 Australian Open at the age of 22, he became the youngest male player to complete a Career Grand Slam.

As the two young stars face each other in the US Open quarter-final today, here's a look at their reported net worth, career prize money and major achievements.

Also Read | US Open 2026: Carlos Alcaraz powers past Jaime Faria to reach third round

Net worth of Alcaraz and Shelton Reports estimate Alcaraz's net worth at around $50 million-$60 million, while Shelton's is estimated at roughly $4 million.

Alcaraz's wealth comes from both his tennis earnings and lucrative endorsement deals. His career prize money from singles and doubles is approximately $65 million.

Among his major tournament payouts, Alcaraz earned $5 million for winning the 2025 US Open and $3.6 million for his 2024 Wimbledon triumph.

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His annual endorsement earnings are estimated at between $30 million and $38 million, with sponsorship deals involving some of the world's biggest brands.

Forbes estimated Alcaraz's off-court earnings at around $38 million in the 12 months through mid-2026.

Shelton, meanwhile, has earned $15,061,439 in combined singles and doubles prize money during his career, according to the ATP Tour. More than $1.8 million of that amount came during the 2026 season.

His brand endorsements are estimated to bring in around $1.5 million-$2 million annually.

Also Read | Carlos Alcaraz confirms US Open 2026 return after four-month injury

Grand Slam record Alcaraz has already completed the Career Grand Slam at just 22. He has also won multiple ATP Masters 1000 titles and spent significant periods at the top of the world rankings.

His Grand Slam victories include: US Open: 2022, 2025

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Wimbledon: 2023, 2024

French Open: 2024, 2025

Australian Open: 2026

Shelton is yet to win a Grand Slam title, but his rise through men's tennis has been notable. He reached the semifinals of the 2023 US Open and the 2025 Australian Open.

In 2026, Shelton added ATP titles in Dallas, Munich and Stuttgart. His Munich victory also made him the first American man since Andre Agassi in 2002 to win an ATP 500-level clay-court title.