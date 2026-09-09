Carlos Alcaraz vs Ben Shelton: When was the last time world no.3 Spaniard lost in tennis Grand Slam encounter?

Defending champions Carlos Alcaraz is having a tough time during his men's singles quarterfinal of the US Open 2026 against home favourite Ben Shelton at the Arthur Ashe Stadium on Wednesday. Having missed two Grand Slams due to injury, Alcaraz is on a comeback trail, hoping to get his mojo back at the final Major of the year.

On the other hand, Shelton is eyeing his first-ever Grand Slam triumph and faced a tough competition against the Spaniard, despite the fact that the seven-time Grand Slam champion is playing his first tournament in more than four months after recovering from a right wrist injury.

At the time of writing, the second seed Alcaraz fought off the eighth-seed Shelton in the first set tiebreak to take a 1-0 lead, but conceded into the next two sets to find himself in a great trouble. But Alcaraz was in no mood o let go Shelton so easily as he made roaring 6-1 comeback in the fourth set.

When did Carlos Alcaraz lose last time in Grand Slam? Having made his Grand Slam debut in 2022, Alcaraz has already completed a career Grand Slam winning all four - Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon, and US Open. The last time, Alcaraz lost a Grand Slam match was against Jannik Sinner in the final of the Wimbledon in 2025.

Since then, Alcaraz won the 2025 US Open and the 2026 Australian Open titles. In any Grand Slam, in singles, any player who goes on to win the title, plays a total of seven games. Currently, Alcaraz has won four games in the ongoing US Open 2026, thus extending his unbeaten streak to 18 games.

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Ben Shelton vs Carlos Alcaraz head-to-head

Year Winner Event Round 2025 Carlos Alcaraz French Open Round of 16 2024 Carlos Alcaraz Laver Cup Round Robin 2023 Carlos Alcaraz ATP Masters 1000 Canada Round of 32

As far as the head-to-head statistics are concerned, Alcaraz leads by a 3-0 margin. Alcaraz, an unknown quantity coming into his title defense after his injury layoff, has improved with every match and he'll likely need to do so again against Shelton, who comes from a tennis-rich family.

Shelton came through three tough four-setters before blowing past Stefanos Tsitsipas behind a stellar performance on serve and said he still has room to improve against Alcaraz. This is Shelton's fourth appearance in a quarterfinal of a Grand Slam. Previously, Shelton's best finishes at Majors included quarterfinal exits at Australian Open (2023 & 2026) and Wimbledon (2025).

Carlos Alcaraz's unbeaten streak ends Meanwhile, Shelton ended Carlos Alcaraz's title reign at 3:33 AM (US time) pulling out a 6-7 (5), 6-1, 6-3, 1-6, 7-6 (10-7) victory in a match that lasted for four hours and 28 minutes as Alcaraz's 18-match winning streak in Grand Slam tournaments ended.

Shelton will next play No. 11 seed Frances Tiafoe, who kept coming back until he had reached his third US Open semifinal, beating Alex Michelsen 5-7, 3-6, 7-5, 6-3, 7-6 (10-6) on Tuesday.

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