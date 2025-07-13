Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner: Neeraj Chopra picks favourite for Wimbledon 2025 winner; ‘After French Open final…’

India's javelin Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra finally made his Wimbledon debut on the final day of the 2025 edition on Sunday during the men's singles final between defending champion Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner. Clad in a grey blazer with black shirt and stunning shades, Neeraj looked dapper in his first-ever tennis match.

While a host of Indian cricketers made their presence felt during the knockout games, the two-time Olympic medallist saved it for the final day to woo his fans. “It feels fantastic to be here. This is my first tennis tournament and that's too Wimbledon,” Neeraj told Star Sports.

The images of Neeraj at Wimbledon was first posted by the tournament's official handle. Asked about who he picks as his favourite, the Indian javelin ace weighed on the Spaniard Alcaraz considering his experience of playing in two Wimbledon finals.

“It's a tough one. Both are good players. After the French Open final, this is going to be an exciting contest. But I would say Alcaraz has experience (of playing in Wimbledon finals), he has won twice here,” said Neeraj ahead of the mega final. Neeraj was referring to the French Open final earlier this year when Alcaraz came from two sets down to beat Sinner in a thrilling encounter in clay court.

Neeraj's gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 has inspired many in the India to take up spear as a career profession, the results of which were on display at the inaugural Neeraj Chopra Classic in Bengaluru as several local athletes rubbed shoulders with the best in the world.

Asked about which tennis player has inspired him the most, Neeraj was quick to take Roger Federer's name. “Roger Federer has been a very tough competitor during his days. The way he has carried Switzerland's flag in the field of tennis, especially at Wimbledon. I have met him and the way he has maintained himself, brand value, family, it's speaks a lot about that person,” added Neeraj.

What's next for Neeraj Chopra? After his podium finish at Neeraj Chopra Classic in Bengaluru earlier this month, the Indian will be facing Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem at the Diamond League in Silesia in Poland on August 16. This will be the first time Neeraj will be facing Nadeem since the Paris Olympics in 2024.