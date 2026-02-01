Subscribe

Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic: India cricketers Ishan Kishan, Arshdeep Singh pick Australian Open 2026 winner; watch

Carlos Alcaraz will take on Novak Djokovic in the final of the Australian Open 2026 at the Melbourne Park. While Alcaraz is eye to complete a career Grand Slam, Djokovic is aiming to go past Margaret Court for most tennis Grand Slams.

Koushik Paul
Updated1 Feb 2026, 02:17 PM IST
It's s sports-heavy weekend. After Elena Rybakina defeated world no.1 Aryna Sabalenka to lift her maiden Australian Open women's singles crown and India hammered New Zealand 4-1 to finish their T20 World Cup 2026 preparations in style, it's a Super Sunday for all the fans globally.

While the Indian and Pakistan boys take on Pakistan in a mouth-watering ICC U19 World Cup 2026 clash in Bulawayo, top-seed Carlos Alcaraz face living legend Novak Djokovic for the bragging rights more than 10000 kilometers away at the Melbourne Park in season's first Grand Slam finale.

Ranked no.1 in the world, Alcaraz is just a win away from completing a career Grand Slam, having already. On the other hand, the 38-year-old young Djokovic is eyeing to Margaret Court's record of most Grand Slam wins in career. Both Court and Djokovic have 24 Majors each.

Ahead of the most anticipating clash, Indian senior cricketers Ishan Kishan and Arshdeep Singh picked their favourites to win the Australia Open 2026 title as the Alcaraz vs Djokovic clash has created a lot of buzz. While Kishan backed Alcaraz to win, Arshdeep rooted for Djokovic.

In a video posted by BCCI, Kishan also elaborated why he tipped Alcaraz to win his maiden Australian Open. “I personally want Alcaraz to win because I feel that the way he plays is very much like how we (the Indian men’s cricket team) play. It’s a bit quick," Kishan explained.

“Whenever there’s a gap, we try to hit it. We don’t show that much patience. So that is with Alcaraz,” added the left-handed batter, who scored his maiden T20I hundred against New Zealand on Saturday. Arshdeep replied, “I’m supporting Iceman (Novak Djokovic)."

Kishan even quizzed Arshdeep about how many titles will Djokovic win “How much will he win? How many more Grand Slams do you want him to win?" The Indian pacer responded by stating, “That’s the problem. If he wins, they’ll say, Who won? Who won?”.

Kishan then made Arshdeep why it is important for Alcaraz to win the Australian Open. “It’s very important because he’ll have his first Australian Open. I’m with Carlito," concluded Kishan.

When and where to watch Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic?

In India, Sony Sports Network is the official broadcaster of Australian Open 2025. The Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic final will be televised on Sony Sports TEN 5, Sony Sports TEN 2, Sony Sports TEN 3 and Sony Sports TEN 4 channels in India. Live streaming of Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic final will be available on SonyLIV app and website.

