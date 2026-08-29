Carlos Alcaraz's return to Novak Djokovic's quest for 25th Grand Slam - 5 reasons why the US Open 2026 is a must watch

Following a four-month injury layoff, Carlos Alcaraz is set to make a grand return at the US Open 2026 - the final Grand Slam of the year. A defending champion, Alcaraz was out of action for four months, nursing an injured wrist, which forced him to miss the French Open and the Wimbledon. The main round of US Open 2026 starts on Sunday (August 30).

Not just Alcaraz, but there are several other ingredients that makes the US Open 2026 a must-watch on the every tennis fan's list. Once again, 24-time Grand Slam winner Novak Djokovic will be embarking on a journey for his record-extending 25th title, the last of which came in 2023, at this very tournament, beating Daniil Medvedev in the final.

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The US Open 2026 will also see the reunion of Williams sisters - Venus and Serena - in women's doubles for the first time since 2022. Both Serena and Venus received wild cards at US Open 2026. In fact, Venus coud have faced her sister in the opening round of women's singles but Serena decided to play only in women's doubles.

Another major attraction will be Aryna Sabalenka, who is eyeing her third consecutive title at Flushing meadows. Serena was the last woman to achieve the same from 2012 to 2014 at the US Open. Not to forget the record $108 million prize pool.

Here are the five talking points before the main draw of US Open 2026 gets underway on Sunday.

Novak Djokovic chases record 25th title Djokovic arrives in New York with history within reach. The Serbian is chasing a record 25th Grand Slam singles title, which would move him clear of Margaret Court’s tally of 24 major singles titles and give him the outright record for most Grand Slam singles titles.

View full Image View full Image Novak Djokovic of Serbia practices ahead of the 2026 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. ( AFP )

A four-time US Open champion, Djokovic last lifted the trophy in 2023 and has reached the final in New York a remarkable 10 times. At 39, the physical demands of another two-week campaign will be significant, but few players have a greater history of delivering on the biggest stages. Djokovic starts his campaign against Mariano Navone of Argentina.

Carlos Alcaraz returns from injury Alcaraz is returning to Flushing Meadows to defend his US Open title after missing four months of action due to injury. The Spaniard’s preparations have been disrupted, adding an element of uncertainty to his title defence.

With Jannik Sinner also missing the tournament, the men’s draw has opened-up, giving Alcaraz an opportunity to make another deep run in New York. The 23-year-old has already won two US Open titles and will be aiming to add another chapter to his impressive record at Flushing Meadows.

View full Image View full Image Spain's Carlos Alcaraz during the press conference. ( REUTERS )

Williams sisters reunion adds star power The return of Serena Williams and Venus Williams to the doubles court adds another major attraction to an already star-studded US Open. The sisters have received a wild card to compete together in women’s doubles, marking their first appearance as a team at the US Open since 2022.

Together, they have won 14 Grand Slam doubles titles, including two US Open crowns, making their return in New York a significant moment for the tournament. They will face a competitive doubles field featuring several established Grand Slam champions. The women's doubles competition is set to have its own share of the spotlight.

Aryna Sabalenka eyes historic hat-trick Sabalenka has dominated the US Open over the past two years and now has the chance to complete a historic hat-trick in New York. The World No. 1 and two-time defending champion is bidding to become the first woman since Serena Williams (2012–2014) to win three consecutive US Open titles.

View full Image View full Image Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus in a practice session at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. ( AFP )

A third straight crown would place Sabalenka alongside legends including Serena Williams, Chris Evert, Roger Federer, Ivan Lendl and John McEnroe, all of whom have won three consecutive US Open titles. Her proven record at Flushing Meadows makes her a strong contender for the title.

Record-breaking $108 million prize pool The stakes at Flushing Meadows have never been higher. The US Open 2026 will offer a record $108 million prize pool, the largest in Grand Slam history, with the men’s and women’s singles champions each set to earn $5.5 million.

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Even first-round participants are guaranteed $140,000, underlining the scale of the tournament’s record financial stakes from the very outset. With more money on the line across the draw, players will be fighting for every point, setting the stage for intense and high-octane clashes.