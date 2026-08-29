Carlos Alcaraz's return to Novak Djokovic's quest for 25th Grand Slam - 5 reasons why the US Open 2026 is a must watch

Following a four-month injury layoff, Carlos Alcaraz is set to make a grand return at the US Open 2026 - the final Grand Slam of the year. A defending champion, Alcaraz was out of action for four months, nursing an injured wrist, which forced him to miss the French Open and the Wimbledon. The main round of US Open 2026 starts on Sunday (August 30).

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Not just Alcaraz, but there are several other ingredients that makes the US Open 2026 a must-watch on the every tennis fan's list. Once again, 24-time Grand Slam winner Novak Djokovic will be embarking on a journey for his record-extending 25th title, the last of which came in 2023, at this very tournament, beating Daniil Medvedev in the final.

Also Read | Cincinnati Open: Novak Djokovic suffers second round defeat amid brutal heat

The US Open 2026 will also see the reunion of Williams sisters - Venus and Serena - in women's doubles for the first time since 2022. Both Serena and Venus received wild cards at US Open 2026. In fact, Venus coud have faced her sister in the opening round of women's singles but Serena decided to play only in women's doubles.

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Another major attraction will be Aryna Sabalenka, who is eyeing her third consecutive title at Flushing meadows. Serena was the last woman to achieve the same from 2012 to 2014 at the US Open. Not to forget the record $108 million prize pool.

Here are the five talking points before the main draw of US Open 2026 gets underway on Sunday.

Novak Djokovic chases record 25th title Djokovic arrives in New York with history within reach. The Serbian is chasing a record 25th Grand Slam singles title, which would move him clear of Margaret Court’s tally of 24 major singles titles and give him the outright record for most Grand Slam singles titles.

Novak Djokovic of Serbia practices ahead of the 2026 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

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A four-time US Open champion, Djokovic last lifted the trophy in 2023 and has reached the final in New York a remarkable 10 times. At 39, the physical demands of another two-week campaign will be significant, but few players have a greater history of delivering on the biggest stages. Djokovic starts his campaign against Mariano Navone of Argentina.

Carlos Alcaraz returns from injury Alcaraz is returning to Flushing Meadows to defend his US Open title after missing four months of action due to injury. The Spaniard’s preparations have been disrupted, adding an element of uncertainty to his title defence.

With Jannik Sinner also missing the tournament, the men’s draw has opened-up, giving Alcaraz an opportunity to make another deep run in New York. The 23-year-old has already won two US Open titles and will be aiming to add another chapter to his impressive record at Flushing Meadows.

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Spain's Carlos Alcaraz during the press conference.

Williams sisters reunion adds star power The return of Serena Williams and Venus Williams to the doubles court adds another major attraction to an already star-studded US Open. The sisters have received a wild card to compete together in women’s doubles, marking their first appearance as a team at the US Open since 2022.

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Together, they have won 14 Grand Slam doubles titles, including two US Open crowns, making their return in New York a significant moment for the tournament. They will face a competitive doubles field featuring several established Grand Slam champions. The women's doubles competition is set to have its own share of the spotlight.

Aryna Sabalenka eyes historic hat-trick Sabalenka has dominated the US Open over the past two years and now has the chance to complete a historic hat-trick in New York. The World No. 1 and two-time defending champion is bidding to become the first woman since Serena Williams (2012–2014) to win three consecutive US Open titles.

Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus in a practice session at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

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A third straight crown would place Sabalenka alongside legends including Serena Williams, Chris Evert, Roger Federer, Ivan Lendl and John McEnroe, all of whom have won three consecutive US Open titles. Her proven record at Flushing Meadows makes her a strong contender for the title.

Record-breaking $108 million prize pool The stakes at Flushing Meadows have never been higher. The US Open 2026 will offer a record $108 million prize pool, the largest in Grand Slam history, with the men’s and women’s singles champions each set to earn $5.5 million.

Also Read | How the US Open 2026 courts chaos and welcomes the noise

Even first-round participants are guaranteed $140,000, underlining the scale of the tournament’s record financial stakes from the very outset. With more money on the line across the draw, players will be fighting for every point, setting the stage for intense and high-octane clashes.

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Catch all the action from the main draw of US Open 2026, Sunday, August 30 onwards, live on JioHotstar and Star Sports.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in