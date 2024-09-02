The tennis star who time traveled through generations
SummaryCaroline Wozniacki, 34, made her name in the era of Serena Williams and Maria Sharapova. But after a three-year hiatus, she returned last year to a completely different landscape—and started winning again.
Caroline Wozniacki used to come to the U.S. Open all but certain that she would face one of the great players of her generation. For the former world No. 1 from Denmark, every year seemed to bring another slugfest—across the court she’d eventually see Serena Williams, Kim Clijsters, Maria Sharapova or some other major champion who could pound the ball.