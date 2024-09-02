The tennis star who time traveled through generations

During her prime, Wozniacki was clearly gifted in every facet of the game, but never had one standout weapon. In the power era of women’s tennis, she was a hard court defensive specialist who could hang with heavy hitters. Her only Grand Slam title came in Australia in 2018, but her most consistently impressive results came at the U.S. Open. Between 2009 and 2016, Wozniacki reached at least a semifinal on five occasions and lost in the final twice.