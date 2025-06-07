Coco Gauff defeats Aryna Sabalenka to win French Open

In a thrilling display of resilience and skill, Coco Gauff staged a remarkable comeback to defeat world number one Aryna Sabalenka in the French Open final on Saturday, securing her second Grand Slam title. The 21-year-old American, ranked second globally, overcame a set deficit to clinch a 6-7 (5/7), 6-2, 6-4 victory in a gripping contest that lasted two hours and 38 minutes on the iconic Court Philippe Chatrier.

It was the first No. 1 vs. No. 2 final in Paris since 2013, when Serena Williams defeated Maria Sharapova, and just the second in the last 30 years.

This victory marked Gauff’s second major triumph over Aryna Sabalenka in a Grand Slam final, having previously bested the Belarusian star at the 2023 US Open. The win also served as sweet redemption for Gauff, who had suffered a heartbreaking loss to Iga Swiatek in last year’s Roland Garros final.

Aryna Sabalenka, who had been seeking to join an elite group of players by winning three of the four Grand Slam tournaments — following her US Open title last year and consecutive Australian Open victories in 2023 and 2024 — was left frustrated by the American’s tenacity. The Belarusian committed 70 unforced errors amid challenging windy conditions, which proved costly in a match that echoed the pattern of Gauff’s previous Grand Slam win at Flushing Meadows.

Meanwhile, Gauff's composure and consistency shone through after dropping the opening set in a tense tiebreak.