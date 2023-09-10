American teenager Coco Gauff has won the US Open on Saturday, clinching her first Grand Slam title with a battling win over Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus. Gauff, 19, produced a gutsy performance on the Arthur Ashe Stadium court to win 2-6, 6-3, 6-2 in 2hr and 6min.

Gauff, the third American teenager to win the US Open after Tracy Austin and Serena Williams, thanked those who doubted her talent. "Honestly thank you to the people who didn't believe in me," she joked. “To those who thought they were putting water on my fire, they were putting gas on my fire and I'm burning so bright right now."

After she rallied to beat Aryna Sabalenka, messages quickly poured onto the social media platform formerly known as Twitter in celebration of the 19-year-old American's first Grand Slam title. On her win, world leader have also congratulated for her US Open title.

Former President Barack Obama congratulated Coco Gauff on her U.S. Open title on Saturday. In a post on X, he wrote, “Congratulations to US Open champion, Coco Gauff ! We couldn’t be prouder of you on and off the court - and we know the best is yet to come."