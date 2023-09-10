American teenager Coco Gauff has won the US Open on Saturday, clinching her first Grand Slam title with a battling win over Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus. Gauff, 19, produced a gutsy performance on the Arthur Ashe Stadium court to win 2-6, 6-3, 6-2 in 2hr and 6min. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Gauff, the third American teenager to win the US Open after Tracy Austin and Serena Williams, thanked those who doubted her talent. "Honestly thank you to the people who didn't believe in me," she joked. “To those who thought they were putting water on my fire, they were putting gas on my fire and I'm burning so bright right now."

After she rallied to beat Aryna Sabalenka, messages quickly poured onto the social media platform formerly known as Twitter in celebration of the 19-year-old American's first Grand Slam title. On her win, world leader have also congratulated for her US Open title.

Former President Barack Obama congratulated Coco Gauff on her U.S. Open title on Saturday. In a post on X, he wrote, “Congratulations to US Open champion, Coco Gauff ! We couldn’t be prouder of you on and off the court - and we know the best is yet to come."

Obama and his wife, Michelle, were in Arthur Ashe Stadium on opening night, when Gauff rallied for a 3-6, 6-2, 6-4 win over Laura Siegemund. They met with her after the match, which was followed by a tribute to Billie Jean King as part of a celebration of the 50th anniversary of the U.S. Open becoming the first sporting event to offer equal prize money to female and male competitors. Michelle Obama also sent congratulations with a picture of their meeting.

Three-time US Open champion Billie Jean King also wrote, "Congratulations to Coco Gauff on her very first Grand Slam Singles title! She is the #USOpen Women's Singles champion!"

Another former US President Bill Clinton wrote that: “Congratulations Coco Gauff on your incredible victory in this year’s US Open ! The future of American tennis looks bright."

Basketball Hall of Famer Magic Johnson congratulated Gauff and praised her parents, writing that “Corey and Candi, they’ve done an outstanding job!"

Gauff thanked King for the leading the prize money fight when she collected her $3 million winner's prize. King responded to a tweet showing video of that moment, posting that: "This generation is living the dream of the Original 9," referring to herself and the other women who signed $1 contracts to launch a women's pro circuit in 1970.