Coco Gauff: The teen who beat Venus Williams; won French Open 2025 — all about the 21-year-old who got the world talking

Coco Gauff pulled off a stunning comeback to topple world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka in the French Open final on Saturday, capturing her second Grand Slam crown. And, this is just another feather in the 21-year-old's hat.
In 2019, Gauff even defeated her childhood idol Venus Williams, after bagging a wildcard entry to the Wimbledon. She was just 15-years-old back then.
Who is this tennis star that has got the world talking? Here's all you need to know
Born Cori Dionne Gauff on March 13, 2004, in Delray Beach, Florida, Coco Gauff comes from a lineage of athletic excellence. Her father, Corey Gauff, played basketball at Georgia State University, while her mother, Candi Odom Gauff, was a standout track and field athlete at Florida State University.
Gauff’s prodigious tennis talent emerged early, and by the age of 10, she had already crossed the Atlantic to train in France under the guidance of Patrick Mouratoglou — the renowned coach of Serena Williams — setting the stage for a remarkable rise in the world of tennis, mentions Olympic Games website's biography about the French Open star.
First Grand Slam Final (2022) Gauff reached her first Grand Slam final at the French Open 2022 but lost in straight sets to Iga Swiatek.
Was selected for the Tokyo Olympics, but had to withdraw after testing positive for COVID-19.
As per the Olympic's website, Coco Gauff is a passionate advocate for social justice causes. She has used her platform to address significant issues, particularly focusing on racial equality, climate change, and racial injustice.