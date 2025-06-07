Coco Gauff: The teen who beat Venus Williams; won French Open 2025 — all about the 21-year-old who got the world talking

Coco Gauff pulled off a stunning comeback to topple world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka in the French Open final on Saturday, capturing her second Grand Slam crown. And, this is just another feather in the 21-year-old's hat.

In 2019, Gauff even defeated her childhood idol Venus Williams, after bagging a wildcard entry to the Wimbledon. She was just 15-years-old back then.

Who is this tennis star that has got the world talking? Here's all you need to know

Who is Coco Gauff? Born Cori Dionne Gauff on March 13, 2004, in Delray Beach, Florida, Coco Gauff comes from a lineage of athletic excellence. Her father, Corey Gauff, played basketball at Georgia State University, while her mother, Candi Odom Gauff, was a standout track and field athlete at Florida State University.

Gauff’s prodigious tennis talent emerged early, and by the age of 10, she had already crossed the Atlantic to train in France under the guidance of Patrick Mouratoglou — the renowned coach of Serena Williams — setting the stage for a remarkable rise in the world of tennis, mentions Olympic Games website's biography about the French Open star.

Coco Gauff's career in tennis Early Titles: Coco Gauff won her first Women's Tennis Association (WTA) title at the 2019 Linz Open, becoming the youngest WTA Tour titleholder since 2004.

Added another title with a victory at the 2021 Emilia-Romagna Open. First Grand Slam Final (2022) Gauff reached her first Grand Slam final at the French Open 2022 but lost in straight sets to Iga Swiatek.

Breakthrough Year (2023) Started the year with a win at the Auckland Open.

After a mid-season slump, brought on coaches Pere Riba and Brad Gilbert, leading to a strong comeback.

Won the Washington Open and her maiden WTA 1000 title in Cincinnati, defeating Swiatek for the first time in 8 meetings.

Claimed her first Grand Slam title at the 2023 US Open, defeating Aryna Sabalenka in the final. Became the youngest American woman to win the US Open since Serena Williams in 1999. Olympic Setback (2021) Was selected for the Tokyo Olympics, but had to withdraw after testing positive for COVID-19.

Rise in 2024 Coco Gauff reached the French Open semifinals in singles and won her first Grand Slam doubles title at Roland Garros with Katerina Siniaková.

Coco made her Olympic debut at Paris 2024, serving as the youngest-ever US flag-bearer. She reached the third round in singles and second round in doubles with Jessica Pegula. Coco Gauff's other titles and milestones Won her second WTA 1000 title at the China Open, becoming the youngest champion there in 14 years.

Set a record for the most WTA 1000 match wins before turning 21.

Capped the year with a historic win at the WTA Finals, becoming the youngest champion since Maria Sharapova (2004) and the first American to win it since Serena Williams (2014). Coco Gauff's life off the court As per the Olympic's website, Coco Gauff is a passionate advocate for social justice causes. She has used her platform to address significant issues, particularly focusing on racial equality, climate change, and racial injustice.