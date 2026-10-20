Davidovich Fokina gets emotional note from wife Paloma Amatiste after hattrick of trophies in 2026; what did she write?

2026 has been an incredible year for Spanish tennis star Davidovich Fokina. After losing five ATP Tour Finals from 2022, including four in 2025 alone, the 27-year-old turned the tables with a hat-trick of wins in 2026, the latest in Shanghai, China - his first Masters 1000 title. Before Shanghai, Fokina won the Mallorca Open and Chengdu Open to shut down the critics.

Advertisement

At the Shanghai Masters final, Fokina rallied from a set down to outclass fellow Rafael Jodar to claim his third ATP title of the year, much to the amazement of the fans. Earlier in the tournament, Fokina became the lowest seeded player to reach the quarterfinal this year.

The victory also came with a bit of history. With this win, Fokina became the first Spanish player to win in Shanghai. Earlier, the likes of Rafael Nadal, David Ferrer, and Roberto Bautista Agut have all lost in the final. It was also the ninth time the Shanghai Masters saw an all-Spanish final.

What did Paloma Amatiste write for Fokina? But all of this for Fokina would not have happened without the support of his wife Paloma Amatiste, who took to Instagram to share an emotional note for her husband. “The biggest dreams are also built during the toughest moments,” Amatiste wrote in Spanish.

Advertisement

“Behind this first Masters 1000 victory lies a great deal of hard work, sacrifices, disappointments and the strength to keep going, even when it’s not easy. When the road takes a turn for the worse, and the results you were hoping for don’t come, you have to come to terms with the frustration, recognise your own limits not as barriers, but as opportunities, and keep believing that your moment will come,” Amatiste added in her post.

Advertisement

At present, Fokina stands at a career-high of 13 in the ATP Rankings. Despite being a hugely talented player, Fokina had to deal with injuries for most of his career and also welcomed an unwanted label. But with three trophies in 2026, Fokina managed to shrug off that unwanted label.

Also Read | Jannik Sinner breaks Novak Djokovic's record after reaching Madrid Open final

What was Davidovich Fokina's reply? During his tough times, Fokina kept faith in his talent and also thanked the support of his wife, who always stood by him. “You are the best thing that ever happened to me. Words can't show you all the love I have for you. After so much suffering, so many struggles, it has been worth being where we are, and without you it would have been IMPOSSIBLE,” replied Fokina.

Advertisement

“But we have also had an incredible time on this whole journey. We have enjoyed a lot and laughed a lot; having you by my side has made me open my eyes and enjoy this road more. We love you to infinity,” added Fokina.

Also Read | Jannik Sinner dominates Carlos Alcaraz to successfully defend ATP Finals title

What does Davidovich Fokina's wife do? Amatiste and Fokina have been in a long-term relationship. Fokina proposed to Amatiste in January 2024 by Rome’s iconic Trevi Fountain. The duo tied the knot in 2025. The wedding ceremony took place at the Sotogrande residential development near Cádiz in southern Spain. By profession, Amatiste is a fashion designer and worked for renowned brands like Zara and Mango, already.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in