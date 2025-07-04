Diogo Jota's death brings football & tennis together; Wimbledon sheds 148-year-old dress code to honour Liverpool star

For the first time in their 148-year-old history, Wimbledon is set to witness a relaxation in their all-white dress code as the players have been allowed by the organisers to wear black armbands at the All England Lawn Tennis Club as a tribute to Liverpool and Portugal forward Diogo Jota, who died in a car crash in Spain on July 3.

Jota, who got married last month, was with his 25-year-old brother Andre Silva, when the car they were driving met with a tragic accident and burst into flames, leaving both dead. Jota, 28, is survived by his wife and three children.

What does Wimbledon dress code say?

According to the Wimbledon dress code, 'white' is the colour for all clothing, including tracksuits and sweaters, worn on The Championship courts both for practice and for matches.

“Competitors must be dressed in suitable tennis attire that is almost entirely white and this applies from the point at which the player enters the court surround. White does not include off white or cream,” read the regulations on Wimbledon website.

“There should be no solid mass or panel of colouring. A single trim of colour around the neckline and around the cuff of the sleeves is acceptable but must be no wider than one centimetre (10mm),” it added.