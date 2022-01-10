Tennis superstar Novak Djokovic is fighting to overturn a decision to cancel his visa after he landed Australia last week
He has spent the last four nights at a Melbourne immigration detention facility
Tennis superstar Novak Djokovic's legal battle to stay in Australia and chase a record 21st Grand Slam opened Monday, but public online access was delayed by a technical glitch, a court spokesman said.
"I am now advised the hearing has started. The court is working to rectify the situation. Apologies," said federal court spokesman Bruce Phillips.