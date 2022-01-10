Djokovic legal battle opens, technical glitch delays online access

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Tennis superstar Novak Djokovic's legal battle to stay in Australia and chase a record 21st Grand Slam opened Monday, but public online access was delayed by a technical glitch, a court spokesman said.

"I am now advised the hearing has started. The court is working to rectify the situation. Apologies," said federal court spokesman Bruce Phillips.

Forty minutes after the case was scheduled to open, the website providing public access to the hearing was still inaccessible, telling users: "Server Too Busy" or "Temporary disruption". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The unvaccinated 34-year-old Serbian ace is fighting to overturn a decision to cancel his visa after he landed Australia last week.

He has spent the last four nights at a Melbourne immigration detention facility.

