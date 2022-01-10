Djokovic legal battle opens, technical glitch delays online access

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Tennis superstar Novak Djokovic is fighting to overturn a decision to cancel his visa after he landed Australia last week
He has spent the last four nights at a Melbourne immigration detention facility
Tennis superstar Novak Djokovic's legal battle to stay in Australia and chase a record 21st Grand Slam opened Monday, but public online access was delayed by a technical glitch, a court spokesman said.
"I am now advised the hearing has started. The court is working to rectify the situation. Apologies," said federal court spokesman Bruce Phillips.