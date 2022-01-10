Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Sports / Tennis News /  Djokovic legal battle opens, technical glitch delays online access

Djokovic legal battle opens, technical glitch delays online access

Tennis superstar Novak Djokovic 
1 min read . 05:51 AM IST AFP

  • Tennis superstar Novak Djokovic is fighting to overturn a decision to cancel his visa after he landed Australia last week
  • He has spent the last four nights at a Melbourne immigration detention facility

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Tennis superstar Novak Djokovic's legal battle to stay in Australia and chase a record 21st Grand Slam opened Monday, but public online access was delayed by a technical glitch, a court spokesman said.

Tennis superstar Novak Djokovic's legal battle to stay in Australia and chase a record 21st Grand Slam opened Monday, but public online access was delayed by a technical glitch, a court spokesman said.

"I am now advised the hearing has started. The court is working to rectify the situation. Apologies," said federal court spokesman Bruce Phillips.

"I am now advised the hearing has started. The court is working to rectify the situation. Apologies," said federal court spokesman Bruce Phillips.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

Forty minutes after the case was scheduled to open, the website providing public access to the hearing was still inaccessible, telling users: "Server Too Busy" or "Temporary disruption".

The unvaccinated 34-year-old Serbian ace is fighting to overturn a decision to cancel his visa after he landed Australia last week.

He has spent the last four nights at a Melbourne immigration detention facility.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!