Djokovic loses shot at $2.1 million, history with court loss

Djokovic is paying a high price for seeking to bypass an entry requirement in one of the world’s most vaccinated countries. Host-city Melbourne endured strict lockdowns during the pandemic and the tennis star has been dogged by public outrage since arriving with a medical exemption on Jan. 5. At the same time, Prime Minister Scott Morrison is trying to show his strength in handling the Covid-19 pandemic and border rules ahead of a general election that must be called by May.