Three time grand slam winner Andy Murray has said Novak Djokovic testing positive for coronavirus has not been a great look for tennis.

Number one tennis player Djokovic tested on Tuesday and has been widely criticized for hosting a tennis exhibition where he was one of four players to test positive for the coronavirus, a lapse that sent shudders through a sport struggling to get back on its feet.

Djokovic, Grigor Dimitrov, Borna Coric and Viktor Troicki all tested positive after taking part in the Adria Tour event in Croatia, where players embraced across the net, played basketball and even danced in a nightclub.

"In hindsight, it's not something that should have gone ahead," Murray told reporters.

"Some people have said maybe this has put the US Open in doubt -- which it may well do. But the measures and the protocols they have in place at the USTA (United States Tennis Association) are different to Serbia and Croatia. No fans for a start."

Djokovic though has already apologized for his error.

"I am so deeply sorry our tournament has caused harm," he, said in a statement. His wife Jelena also tested positive after attending the "philanthropic" tour in the once war-torn Balkans

