Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >Sports >tennis news >Don't think it's been a great look for tennis, Andy Murray on Novak Djokovic testing positive
Novak Djokovic in action during his Australian Open

Don't think it's been a great look for tennis, Andy Murray on Novak Djokovic testing positive

1 min read . 11:26 PM IST Edited By Himanshu Dhingra

Number one tennis player Novak Djokovic tested on Tuesday and has been widely criticized for hosting a tennis exhibition

Three time grand slam winner Andy Murray has said Novak Djokovic testing positive for coronavirus has not been a great look for tennis.

Three time grand slam winner Andy Murray has said Novak Djokovic testing positive for coronavirus has not been a great look for tennis.

Number one tennis player Djokovic tested on Tuesday and has been widely criticized for hosting a tennis exhibition where he was one of four players to test positive for the coronavirus, a lapse that sent shudders through a sport struggling to get back on its feet.

Number one tennis player Djokovic tested on Tuesday and has been widely criticized for hosting a tennis exhibition where he was one of four players to test positive for the coronavirus, a lapse that sent shudders through a sport struggling to get back on its feet.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Djokovic, Grigor Dimitrov, Borna Coric and Viktor Troicki all tested positive after taking part in the Adria Tour event in Croatia, where players embraced across the net, played basketball and even danced in a nightclub.

"In hindsight, it's not something that should have gone ahead," Murray told reporters.

"Some people have said maybe this has put the US Open in doubt -- which it may well do. But the measures and the protocols they have in place at the USTA (United States Tennis Association) are different to Serbia and Croatia. No fans for a start."

Djokovic though has already apologized for his error.

"I am so deeply sorry our tournament has caused harm," he, said in a statement. His wife Jelena also tested positive after attending the "philanthropic" tour in the once war-torn Balkans

With inputs from Agencies

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated