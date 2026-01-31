Elena Rybakina beats world no.1 Aryna Sabalenka, lifts first-ever Australian Open title; list of women's singles champs

Elena Rybakina lifted her first Australian Open title after beating world no.1 Aryna Sabalenka 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 in the final. This was Rybakina's second Grand Slam after 2022 US Open.

Koushik Paul
Updated31 Jan 2026, 05:25 PM IST
Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina celebrates after winning the Australian Open 2026 against Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka during their women's singles final.
Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina celebrates after winning the Australian Open 2026 against Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka during their women's singles final.(AFP)

Elena Rybakina defeated world no.1 Aryna Sabalenka to lift her maiden Australian Open title on Saturday at the Melbourne Park. This was Rybakina's second Grand Slam title after the 26-year-old had won the US Open in 2022. Rybakina took two hours and 18 minutes to outclass Sabalenka 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 in front of a packed crowd at the Rod Laver Arena.

Returning to the venue where she lost in the final in 2023, Rybakina proved to be the player best equipped to puncture Sabalenka's hardcourt aura. She came out all guns blazing to break in the opening game and wrest control after top-seed Sabalenka first dropped a set.

Also Read | Aryna Sabalenka banned from using national flag at Australian Open; here’s why

The fifth seed's huge ball-striking caused all sorts of problems for twice champion Sabalenka as she comfortably got to set point in the 10th game and finished it off to send alarm bells ringing in her opponent's dugout.

Having arrived with 46 hardcourt Grand Slam match wins from the last 48, Sabalenka found her groove and started the second set more positively, but Rybakina saved three breakpoints to hold for 1-1. A wayward forehand from Rybakina handed Sabalenka the chance to level at one set apiece, and the Belarusian gleefully took it to turn the final set into a shootout destined to be decided by whichever player held their nerves.

Having beaten Rybakina from a similar situation in the 2023 title clash, Sabalenka unleashed a flurry of winners to go ahead 3-0, but the Kazakh erased the deficit and broke for 4-3 before securing victory to add to her All England club triumph. The knockout blow was a huge ace, after which the typically restrained Rybakina walked forward, smiled and pumped her fist before celebrating with her team.

Also Read | ‘She really pissed me off’ - Sabalenka opens up on controversial hindrance call

List of Australian Open women's singles winners

YearChampionNationality
2026Elena RybakinaKazakhstan
2025Madison KeysUnited States 
2024Aryna SabalenkaBelarus 
2023Aryna SabalenkaBelarus  
2022Ashleigh BartyAustralia 
2021Naomi OsakaJapan 
2020Sofia KeninUnited States 
2019Naomi OsakaJapan 
2018Caroline WozniackiDenmark  
2017Serena WilliamsUnited States 
2016Angelique KerberGermany 
2015Serena WilliamsUnited States 
2014Li NaChina 
2013Victoria AzarenkaBelarus  
2012Victoria AzarenkaBelarus 
2011Kim ClijstersBelgium 
2010Serena WilliamsUnited States  
2009Serena WilliamsUnited States  
2008Maria SharapovaRussia 
2007Serena WilliamsUnited States 
2006Amélie MauresmoFrance 
2005Serena WilliamsUnited States 
2004Justine HeninBelgium 
2003Serena WilliamsUnited States  
2002Jennifer CapriatiUnited States 
2001Jennifer CapriatiUnited States 
2000Lindsay DavenportUnited States 

Rybakina at loss of words after AO 2026 title

Rybakina was at a loss for words after her win but congratulated Sabalenka for the fight. "It's hard to find words now but I want to congratulate Aryna for her amazing results in the last couple of years. I hope we're going to play many more finals together," Kazakh Rybakina said.

Also Read | Elena Rybakina sets up epic rematch with Aryna Sabalenka in Aus Open 2026 final

“I want to say thank you to you guys (fans). Thank you so much to Kazakhstan. I felt the support from that corner a lot. It's really a Happy Slam and I always enjoy coming here and playing in front of you guys.”

With AP inputs

Sports
Get Latest real-time updates

Stay updated with all the latest news and insights on Cricket, Football, and Tennis at Livemint Sports. Stay ahead of the game! Follow our Asia Cup 2025 for real-time updates on India Asia Cup 2025 matches, the complete Asia Cup schedule 2025, and the latest Asia Cup points table 2025. Don't miss out on who has the Most Runs in Asia Cup 2025 and Most Wickets in Asia Cup 2025

Business NewsSportsTennis NewsElena Rybakina beats world no.1 Aryna Sabalenka, lifts first-ever Australian Open title; list of women's singles champs
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.