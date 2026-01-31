Elena Rybakina beats world no.1 Aryna Sabalenka, lifts first-ever Australian Open title; list of women's singles champs

Elena Rybakina defeated world no.1 Aryna Sabalenka to lift her maiden Australian Open title on Saturday at the Melbourne Park. This was Rybakina's second Grand Slam title after the 26-year-old had won the US Open in 2022. Rybakina took two hours and 18 minutes to outclass Sabalenka 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 in front of a packed crowd at the Rod Laver Arena.

Returning to the venue where she lost in the final in 2023, Rybakina proved to be the player best equipped to puncture Sabalenka's hardcourt aura. She came out all guns blazing to break in the opening game and wrest control after top-seed Sabalenka first dropped a set.

The fifth seed's huge ball-striking caused all sorts of problems for twice champion Sabalenka as she comfortably got to set point in the 10th game and finished it off to send alarm bells ringing in her opponent's dugout.

Having arrived with 46 hardcourt Grand Slam match wins from the last 48, Sabalenka found her groove and started the second set more positively, but Rybakina saved three breakpoints to hold for 1-1. A wayward forehand from Rybakina handed Sabalenka the chance to level at one set apiece, and the Belarusian gleefully took it to turn the final set into a shootout destined to be decided by whichever player held their nerves.

Having beaten Rybakina from a similar situation in the 2023 title clash, Sabalenka unleashed a flurry of winners to go ahead 3-0, but the Kazakh erased the deficit and broke for 4-3 before securing victory to add to her All England club triumph. The knockout blow was a huge ace, after which the typically restrained Rybakina walked forward, smiled and pumped her fist before celebrating with her team.

List of Australian Open women's singles winners

Year Champion Nationality 2026 Elena Rybakina Kazakhstan 2025 Madison Keys United States 2024 Aryna Sabalenka Belarus 2023 Aryna Sabalenka Belarus 2022 Ashleigh Barty Australia 2021 Naomi Osaka Japan 2020 Sofia Kenin United States 2019 Naomi Osaka Japan 2018 Caroline Wozniacki Denmark 2017 Serena Williams United States 2016 Angelique Kerber Germany 2015 Serena Williams United States 2014 Li Na China 2013 Victoria Azarenka Belarus 2012 Victoria Azarenka Belarus 2011 Kim Clijsters Belgium 2010 Serena Williams United States 2009 Serena Williams United States 2008 Maria Sharapova Russia 2007 Serena Williams United States 2006 Amélie Mauresmo France 2005 Serena Williams United States 2004 Justine Henin Belgium 2003 Serena Williams United States 2002 Jennifer Capriati United States 2001 Jennifer Capriati United States 2000 Lindsay Davenport United States

Rybakina at loss of words after AO 2026 title Rybakina was at a loss for words after her win but congratulated Sabalenka for the fight. "It's hard to find words now but I want to congratulate Aryna for her amazing results in the last couple of years. I hope we're going to play many more finals together," Kazakh Rybakina said.

“I want to say thank you to you guys (fans). Thank you so much to Kazakhstan. I felt the support from that corner a lot. It's really a Happy Slam and I always enjoy coming here and playing in front of you guys.”