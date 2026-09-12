Elena Rybakina knows how to stop Arna Sabalenka's quest for hattrick of US Open titles; ‘We know each other pretty well’

It's a battle between the top two ranked players in the world in the final of the US Open 2026 women's singles as Elena Rybakina take on current world.1 Aryna Sabalenka at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York. While Kazakh Rybakina is aiming for her maiden US Open title, Sabalenka will be chasing her fifth major and a third straight US Open crown.

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No doubt, the contest will tough for both the players. Rybakina, who will be crowned the world no.1 on Monday, irrespective of the result in the final, knows exactly what she needs to do to deny Sabalenka from becoming the third woman after Chris Evert and Serena Williams to register a hattrick of US Open titles. Sabalenka had won the US Open in 2024 and 2025

Just hours before the much-anticipated women's singles final, Rybakina knows that staying on top of the rallies will help the Kazakh. “I need to fight no matter how I'm going to feel on that day and give my best. We know each other pretty well and have played so many times against each other," Rybakina tokd JioStar in an interview.

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"Yeah, just try to stay aggressive in important moments, not wait for her to dictate the point, and try to stay on top of the rallies.” It will be the 18th meeting between the two players, with Sabalenka currently leading the head-to-head record 10-7. It is also the first US Open women’s singles final between the top two seeds in 13 years.

Elena Rybakina's unsure start initially Rybakina booked her place in the final with a comeback victory over 2023 US Open champion Coco Gauff, recovering from a set down to win 3-6, 6-4, 6-4. The road to the final has not been straightforward for Rybakina as the 27-year-old revealed that she was uncertain whether she would even be able to compete in New York because of concerns over her foot.

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Also Read | Elena Rybakina completes comeback, downs Coco Gauff to enter US Open 2026 final

“I wasn't 100 per cent sure if I was going to be able to even play this tournament. In the first few matches, I was thinking about my foot and how it was actually going to react. I was not that comfortable playing the first few matches. Then, slowly, my focus moved towards what I was doing wrong on the court and what I needed to improve," she added.

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"Slowly I found my way. There were also some very difficult opponents and great matches. I feel like something is definitely going my way, and I hope that on finals day, I can do my best and that it also brings me success.”

That resilience has been particularly evident in the latter stages of her campaign. Rybakina was pushed into three sets in both her quarter-final and semi-final, forcing her to dig deep physically and mentally. “During the match, I was telling myself that I had not been practising for a week before the tournament," stated Rybakina, who won two Grand Slams so far.

What matters for Elena Rybikina? For Rybakina, opponent doesn't matter, but whether he serve is working or not is crucial. "No matter who's on the other side, if my serve is working, it's already a big plus in my game and a big advantage. So yeah, I was just pushing myself mentally and physically,” added Rybakina.

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Sabalenka, on the other hand, arrives in the final after producing one of her most impressive performances of the tournament, defeating Jessica Pegula 7-5, 6-2 in the semi-finals. The win sent her into a fourth consecutive final in New York, the first player to do so since Serena Williams from 2012 to 2014.

The stakes, therefore, could hardly be higher. Sabalenka is chasing history in New York, while Rybakina is looking to add the US Open trophy to her Australian Open title and complete her rise to the top of the rankings.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in