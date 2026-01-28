Elena Rybakina storms into Australian Open 2026 semi-finals, beating Iga Swiatek: Whom will she face next?

Elena Rybakina advanced to the Australian Open 2026 semi-finals with a 7-5, 6-1 victory over Iga Swiatek. Check whom the Kazakhstan player plays next. 

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Published28 Jan 2026, 08:37 AM IST
Elena Rybakina storms into Australian Open 2026 semi-finals, beating Iga Swiatek: Whom will she face next? (Photo by WILLIAM WEST/AFP)
Elena Rybakina storms into Australian Open 2026 semi-finals, beating Iga Swiatek: Whom will she face next? (Photo by WILLIAM WEST/AFP) (WILLIAM WEST/AFP)

Elena Rybakina reached the Australian Open 2026 semi-finals with a strong, straight-sets win over Iga Swiatek. On 28 January, the fifth seed beat the six-time Grand Slam champion 7-5, 6-1.

Swiatek started well, breaking the Kazakhstan player early, but she could not hold the advantage. Both players stayed level until the end of the first set. Then, Swiatek made an error to hand Rybakina the set.

Also Read | Aryna Sabalenka net worth: All about Australia Open semi-finalist and world no 1

The 28-year-old, who is chasing her first Australian Open title, then took full control. She broke Swiatek early in the second set and kept the pressure on with powerful groundstrokes. Swiatek struggled with her serve and looked frustrated as Rybakina raced ahead.

Australian Open 2026: Women's singles

The women’s singles at the Australian Open 2026 has reached an exciting semi-final stage. World number one Aryna Sabalenka moved into the semi-finals with a dominant straight-sets win over Iva Jovic.

She will now face Elina Svitolina, who produced one of the biggest upsets of the tournament by beating Coco Gauff in straight sets.

The final semi-final spot will be decided in the Jessica Pegula vs Amanda Anisimova quarter-final match. The winner of the all-American match will face Rybakina for a place in the final.

(This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.)

Sports
Get Latest real-time updates

Stay updated with all the latest news and insights on Cricket, Football, and Tennis at Livemint Sports. Stay ahead of the game! Follow our Asia Cup 2025 for real-time updates on India Asia Cup 2025 matches, the complete Asia Cup schedule 2025, and the latest Asia Cup points table 2025. Don't miss out on who has the Most Runs in Asia Cup 2025 and Most Wickets in Asia Cup 2025

Business NewsSportsTennis NewsElena Rybakina storms into Australian Open 2026 semi-finals, beating Iga Swiatek: Whom will she face next?
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.