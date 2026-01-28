Elena Rybakina storms into Australian Open 2026 semi-finals, beating Iga Swiatek: Whom will she face next?

Elena Rybakina reached the Australian Open 2026 semi-finals with a strong, straight-sets win over Iga Swiatek. On 28 January, the fifth seed beat the six-time Grand Slam champion 7-5, 6-1.

Swiatek started well, breaking the Kazakhstan player early, but she could not hold the advantage. Both players stayed level until the end of the first set. Then, Swiatek made an error to hand Rybakina the set.

The 28-year-old, who is chasing her first Australian Open title, then took full control. She broke Swiatek early in the second set and kept the pressure on with powerful groundstrokes. Swiatek struggled with her serve and looked frustrated as Rybakina raced ahead.

Australian Open 2026: Women's singles The women’s singles at the Australian Open 2026 has reached an exciting semi-final stage. World number one Aryna Sabalenka moved into the semi-finals with a dominant straight-sets win over Iva Jovic.

She will now face Elina Svitolina, who produced one of the biggest upsets of the tournament by beating Coco Gauff in straight sets.

The final semi-final spot will be decided in the Jessica Pegula vs Amanda Anisimova quarter-final match. The winner of the all-American match will face Rybakina for a place in the final.