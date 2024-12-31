Former US Open champion Emma Raducanu's participation in the upcoming Australian Open 2025 is in doubt after she withdrew from the Auckland tennis classic with a back injury. The 22-year-old Briton has been nursing the injury in recent weeks and stated it had not improved as much as she hoped.

Seeded sixth in the Auckland tennis classic, Raducanu was to face Robin Montgomery of the United States in her opening match of the new season on Tuesday. "I've tried my best to be ready. I love Auckland and the fans here. But unfortunately I've picked up a back niggle and I won't be ready in time,” Raducanu said.

Although the extent of her injury is unknown, but recovering in time for the Australian Open 2025 looks doubtful for the British tennis player with the New Year's first Grand Slam starting in 12 day's time.

Raducanu had finished her 2024 season on a high, having won all her three singles in the Billy Jean Cup. In a pre-tournament news conference on Monday Raducanu expressed optimism for the new season.

'So that's like a good stepping stone after three surgeries the year before," Raducanu said. "And I think this year I'm just ready to push on and build on and I've really kind of taken measures and steps to do that with my team and how I'm operating and how I'm feeling about things. So, I'm looking forward to this year.”

Raducanu's career has been regularly hampered by injuries and she recently hired fitness coach Yutaka Nakamura to join her team. Nakamura accompanied her to Auckland.

The 2021 US Open champion returned to tennis last year after undergoing surgery on both wrists and an ankle. But she was sidelined for several weeks late in the season by a foot injury.

Raducanu fell out of the top 300 during her injury struggles but fought her way back to 56th through 2024. The Auckland event would have marked the first time in almost two years she has been seeded in a tournament.

“I haven't been seeded in a while,” Raducanu said. "It doesn't really make a difference though. I feel like everyone and the depth of the women's game right now is so strong that literally anyone can win any tournament.”

Second-seed Elise Mertens withdraws too Besides, Raducanu, second-seeded Elise Mertens of Belgium had also withdrawn from the Auckland tennis classic, which is also the tune-up for the Australian Open 2025. “I am sorry not to play my singles due to an injury,” Mertens said. “I wish the tournament all the best and hope to be back next year.”