Emma Raducanu gets new coach with Rafael Nadal connection: Who is 2021 US Open winner's newest advisor?

Francisco Roig has overseen Rafael Nadal from 2005 to 2022 and was at the box in all of Spaniard's 22 Grand Slams. The 57-year-old will now be seen working with young American Emma Raducanu. Roig will be Raducanu's eighth coach in her career at the age of 22.

Raducanu's decision to work with Roig came after Mark Petchey, whom she has been working for quite some time, is unable to make a balance between coaching and his broadcast commitments.

However, Petchey is likely to be involved within Raducanu's team, but in an informal role. Based on a Mail Online report, Raducanu had started discussions with Roig during Wimbledon earlier this year. Roig joins Raducanu just ahead of the 2025 US Open

However, Roig was unavailable until this week and was due to catch up with the American tennis star in Cincinnati on Monday evening. The duo are expected to begin preparations for the final WTA 1000 event before the US Open, which starts in August.

In her short career so far, Raducanu had won only one Grand Slam when she emerged triumphant in women's singles in 2021. Since then, Raducanu has never been able to go beyond the fourth round in Grand Slams. She exited in the third round of Australia Open in 2025, in the second round at French Open (2022, 2025) and in the fourth round of Wimbledon (2021, 2024).

Who is Francisco Roig? Born in 1968, Roig is a retired tennis player from Spain. He mainly played in doubles and reached a career-high ATP ranking of no.60. Following his retirement from the game, Roig acted as an alternate coach of Spanish great Rafael Nadal.

After he parted ways with Nadal, Roig worked with Matteo Berrettini for a year from 2023 to 2024. At the Cincinnati Open, which begins on August 7, Raducanu will be aiming for a couple of wins which will held her earn a seeding at the US Open.