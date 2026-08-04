Britain's Emma Raducanu has pulled out of the US Open because of the stress fracture in her leg that also forced her to pull out of Wimbledon, British media reported on Monday. Raducanu, 23, is currently undergoing rehabilitation for the injury. The US Open's main draw is due in a month.
The British no.1 tennis star has struggled with injuries and illness throughout this year. In fact, it is the right foot injury she suffered last year that affected Raducanu's early season preparations and campaign. The US Open is the final Grand Slam of the year.
The 23-year-old has been training in St Moritz, Switzerland. She posted a video of herself in training, but still wearing a protective boot on her right leg. Earlier, Raducanu was out of action for two months, starting from February, before a stress fracture forced her out of Wimbledon.
According to a Daily Mail report, Raducanu has been advised more rest to heal her injury, thus forcing her out of the year's final Grand Slam. It must be understood that Raducanu hasn't been able to stay injury-free since she won the US Open back in 2021.
The report also stated that Raducanu has been spending his rehab time in St Moritz at the high-end luxury of Suvretta House hotel. The five-star hotel has a picturesque clay tennis court. Raducanu could only serve off one leg. Before her illness, Raducanu's pre-season was hampered by a foot injury.
The withdrawal of Raducanu will have an effect of her WTA Rankings. The Briton currently is placed 48th. Since she will nit be able to compete, Raducanu is at risk of others round her surpassing the former champion.
Aryna Sabalenka is still at tge top spot, ahead of the likes of Elena Rybakina, Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff. The women's competition is so fierce that a player can go up an down drastically in a brief period. The emergence of new talents Linda Noskova and Victoria Mboko are making it even harder.