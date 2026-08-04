Emma Raducanu pulls out of US Open with stress fracture as British tennis star's horror run of injuries continues

Britain's Emma Raducanu has pulled out of the US Open because of the stress fracture in her leg that also forced her to pull out of Wimbledon, British media reported on Monday. Raducanu, 23, is currently undergoing rehabilitation for the injury. The US Open's main draw is due in a month.

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The British no.1 tennis star has struggled with injuries and illness throughout this year. In fact, it is the right foot injury she suffered last year that affected Raducanu's early season preparations and campaign. The US Open is the final Grand Slam of the year.

Also Read | Emma Raducanu begins US Open 2025 on high note with dominant win over Ena Shibah

The 23-year-old has been training in St Moritz, Switzerland. She posted a video of herself in training, but still wearing a protective boot on her right leg. Earlier, Raducanu was out of action for two months, starting from February, before a stress fracture forced her out of Wimbledon.

Emma Raducanu needs more recovery time According to a Daily Mail report, Raducanu has been advised more rest to heal her injury, thus forcing her out of the year's final Grand Slam. It must be understood that Raducanu hasn't been able to stay injury-free since she won the US Open back in 2021.

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The report also stated that Raducanu has been spending his rehab time in St Moritz at the high-end luxury of Suvretta House hotel. The five-star hotel has a picturesque clay tennis court. Raducanu could only serve off one leg. Before her illness, Raducanu's pre-season was hampered by a foot injury.

The withdrawal of Raducanu will have an effect of her WTA Rankings. The Briton currently is placed 48th. Since she will nit be able to compete, Raducanu is at risk of others round her surpassing the former champion.

Also Read | Emma Raducanu defeats Naomi Osaka at Mubadala Citi DC Open

Aryna Sabalenka is still at tge top spot, ahead of the likes of Elena Rybakina, Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff. The women's competition is so fierce that a player can go up an down drastically in a brief period. The emergence of new talents Linda Noskova and Victoria Mboko are making it even harder.

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About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in