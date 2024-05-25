Farewell, Rafael Nadal: Spanish legend all set to end his French Open tennis career while looking ‘strong as ever’
Rafael Nadal will end his 19-year French Open career with diminished chances of adding to his 14 titles. Nadal, a 22-time Grand Slam champion, is struggling with injuries but remains determined to compete. His first-round opponent is Alexander Zverev in what may be a brief farewell.
Rafael Nadal will bring down the curtain on his 19-year French Open career with the likelihood of adding to his 14 titles greatly diminished before he leaves behind a record and reputation unlikely ever to be matched.