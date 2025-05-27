French Open 2025: Cameron Norrie stuns Daniil Medvedev in five-set thriller, Briton says ‘I think I deserve a diploma’

Cameron Norrie said he 'deserve a diploma' after the Briton stunned Daniil Medvedev in five-set thriller at the French Open 2025 on Tuesday. Ranked 81st in the ATP rankings, Norrie battled his way in a see-saw first-round clash to beat the world no.11 7-5, 6-3, 4-6, 1-6 ,7-5 in just under four hours.

A former US Champion and five-time Grand Slam runner-up, this was Medvedev's sixth first round exit at the French Open. It was also Norrie's first win in five meetings against Medvedev. The 29-year-old Medvedev's best finish in Paris was the quarterfinals in 2021.

Norrie, also 29, next faces either American Aleksandar Kovacevic or Argentina's Federico Gomez. Notably, it will be Norrie's fifth second-round appearance in Paris.

Notably, this was Norrie's first win over a top-20 player since January 2024 and also the first against Medvedev in their last four meetings. Speaking about the game, Norrie admitted he came with a clean mind.

"There wasn't a lot on my mind on match point," said the 29-year-old Norrie. “I felt that he was a little tentative but honestly, it was a crazy match. I think I deserve a diploma for beating Medvedev because he's beaten me the last four times. It was an unreal match.”