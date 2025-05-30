French Open 2025 May 30 full schedule: When and where to watch Carlos Alcaraz & Rohan Bopanna; date, time & more

The French Open has reached Day 6 of the tournament as the world's best tennis players continue on their march to glory at Roland Garros's clay surface. Second seed Carlos Alcaraz will be in action on Friday (May 30 ) in the men's singles competition, and so is Indian superstar Rohan Bopanna, who will turn out in the men's doubles.

The 22-year-old Spaniard will take on Damir Džumhur, from Bosnia, in the third round of the men's singles draw. This match will take part on the Court Philippe Chatrier.

Meanwhile, Bopanna and his doubles partner Adam Pavlasek, of the Czech Republic, will take on the French duo of Sadio Doumbia and Fabien Reboul in Court 14.

Bopanna is spearheading the Indian challenge at French Open 2025, which also features N Sriram Balaji, Yuki Bhambri and Rithvik Bollipalli.

What time? Alcaraz's encounter against Džumhur is scheduled for 11:45 pm Indian Standard Time, while Bopanna's doubles match is at 7:20 pm IST.

Where can I watch the French Open? Indian viewers can catch the French Open 2025 live on Sony Pictures Sports Network. TV audiences can watch the broadcast on Sony Sports channels, while laptop and mobile device users can watch the live streaming of the matches on the SonyLIV app and website.

Venue details Matches are scheduled to be played on four clay courts, with key games on Court Philippe Chatrier, Court Suzanne Lenglen, and Court Simonne Mathieu.

Selected schedule The afternoon session begins at 2:30 PM.

Channel: SONY SPORTS TEN 1

Men’s Singles: 1. L. MUSETTI vs. M. NAVONE

2. ⁠Q. HALYS vs. H. RUNE

Women’s Singles: 1. A. SABALENKA (1) vs. O. DANILOVIC

Men’s Doubles: 1. R. BOPANNA/ A. PAVLASEK vs. S. DOUMBIA/ F. REBOUL (English commentary)

Channel: SONY SPORTS TEN 2

Men’s Singles: 1. L. MUSETTI vs. M. NAVONE

2. ⁠F. TIAFOE (15) vs. S. KORDA

Women’s Singles: 1. J. CRISTIAN vs. I. SWIATEK (5)

2. ⁠E. RYBAKINA (12) vs. J. OSTAPENKO

Channel: SONY SPORTS TEN 3 HD

Men’s Singles: 1. H. MEDJEDOVIC vs. D. ALTMAIER

Women’s Singles: 1. A. ANISIMOVA (16) vs. C. TAUSON

Men’s Doubles: 1. Y. BHAMBRI/ R. GALLOWAY vs. N. MEKTIC/ M. VENUS

2. ⁠R. BOPANNA/ A. PAVLASEK vs. S. DOUMBIA/ F. REBOUL (Hindi commentary)

Channel: SONY SPORTS TEN 4

Men’ Singles: 1. K. KHACHANOV (24) vs. T. PAUL (12)

2. ⁠B. SHELTON (13) vs. M. GIGANTE

Women’s Singles: 1. V. MBOKO vs. Q. ZHENG (8)

2. ⁠B. PERA vs. E. SVITOLINA

Evening Session: Start time 12:00 AM

Channels: SONY SPORTS TEN 1 | SONY SPORTS TEN 2 | SONY SPORTS TEN 3 | SONY SPORTS TEN 4

Men’s singles: 1. D. DZUHMHUR vs. C. ALCARAZ (2)

French Open 2025 The French Open began on May 19, when the qualifying rounds took place until May 23. The first round of the Men's and Women's singles began on May 25 (Sunday) while the doubles, for both men and women, started on May 27 (Tuesday).