French Open 2026: Flavio Cobolli, Alexander Zverev set sights on maiden Grand Slam title; preview, head-to-head and more

Germany's Alexander Zverev will hope to finally end his Grand Slam title drought when he takes on Italy's Flavio Cobolli in the men's singles final of the 2026 French Open in Paris on Sunday.

Zverev has reached the final of the French Open once before, when he went down to Carlos Alcaraz in 2024. He has also reached the summit clash of the Australian Open and the US Open as well, losing on both occasions.

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More often than not, Zverev has faced stiff competition from the likes of Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal. Most recently, he has also been at the receiving end of players like Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz. This time around, though, the 29-year-old faces a player who is reaching his first-ever Grand Slam final.

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Also Read | Alexander Zverev beats Jakub Mensik in French Open 2026 semi-final

In the semi-finals, Alexander Zverev was made to sweat against Jakub Mensik. The World No.3 won the first two sets 7-5, 6-2, before losing the third set 3-6. However, Zverev ensured that it was just a small blip in the game as he bounced back to clinch the match by winning the fourth set 6-3 in commendable fashion.

Falvio Cobolli, on the other hand, defeated the likes of Learner Tien and Felix Auger-Aliassime to reach the semi-finals at Roland Garros. Cobolli, though, had a walkover against fellow Italian Matteo Arnaldi in the semi-finals after the latter withdrew from the semi-finals due to illness. Cobolli's previous best at a Grand Slam was reaching the quarter-finals of the Wimbledon championships in 2025, where he lost to his idol Novak Djokovic.

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Flavio Cobolli vs Alexander Zverev head-to-head record This will be the fifth competitive meeting between Alexander Zverev and Flavio Cobolli. The two of them have locked horns on four occasions previously, with Zverev winning three and Cobolli one match.

Their first meeting came in the third round of the French Open when Zverev emerged victorious with a scoreline of 6-2, 7-6(4), 6-1. The two of them locked horns once again at the 2025 Halle Open when Zverev won 6-4, 7-6(6).

The Italian's lone win against the German came in the semi-finals of the 2026 Munich Open, clinching the match 6-3, 6-3 in straight sets.

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Their latest meeting came during the 2026 Madrid Open in April, wherein Zverev clinched a comfortable 6-1, 6-4 win over the Italian in the quarter-finals.

What time does the French Open 2026 men’s singles final between Flavio Cobolli and Alexander Zverev The French Open 2026 men’s singles final between Flavio Cobolli and Alexander Zverev is scheduled to start at 6.30 pm IST (3 pm Paris time).

How can fans watch the French Open 2026 men’s singles final between Flavio Cobolli and Alexander Zverev? Fans in India can watch the French Open 2026 men’s singles final on the Sony Sports Network TV channels. LIVE streaming will also be available on the SonyLIV app and website as well as the Fancode app and website.

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