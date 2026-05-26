French Open 2026: Gael Monfils bids emotional Roland Garros farewell after first round loss: 'It's magical'

Home favourite Gael Monfils bid farewell to the French Open following his first round defeat to fellow Frenchman Hugo Gaston in five sets in Paris on Monday.

Gael Monfils is retiring from professional tennis at the end of 2026 and as a result, this was his final appearance at the Roland Garros.

Gael Monfils lost to Hugo Baston with a scoreline of6-2, 6-3, 3-6, 2-6, 6-0.

Gael Monfils reflects on his Roland Garros career “I would like to thank you all. Every year, when I come to play at Roland-Garros, I get chills. Every time I’m here, it’s magical, it’s something incredible. I created something strong, unique, exceptional with you, and I truly love you.

"I’m going to miss you all so much, and I want to say a huge thank you from the bottom of my heart,” an emotional Gael Monfils told fans after the match at Court Philippe-Chatrier.

Also Read | Marta Kostyuk overcomes fear to start French Open 2026 with a first-round win

Monfils also thanked his wife, Ukrainian tennis star Elina Svitolina. "Without her I might not be here tonight,”, he said. "We’ve been together for eight years, eight beautiful years ... (You) gave me the greatest gift in the world, our daughter. I love you," added the 39-year-old.

After the match, Monfils was honoured with an on-court ceremony wherein his former Davis Cup teammates Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, Gilles Simon and Richard Gasquet joined him. A video was then played for the fans inside the stadium that included messages from Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer.

Defending French Open champion Carlos Alcaraz too sent Monfils a special message. “For me you were a true inspiration. A great athlete,” the Spaniard said in the video. “But the most important thing, a great person off the court," he added.

Gaston said that he too wanted to cheer for Gael Monfils. “It was quite a strange feeling when, at the end of the third set, everyone was shouting ‘Gael, Gael’,” said Gaston. “And I wanted to shout with them,” added.

Talking about the match, Hugo Gaston was more accurate early on against Gael Monfils, who seemingly struggled to get going and was fatigued. Gaston took the first two sets before Monfils fought back.

Monfils displayed excellent athleticism and a brilliant shot-making, which helped him seal the next two sets 6-3, 6-2 and force the match into a deciding third set.

In the fifth set, Monfils once again looked exhausted as Gaston looked mercilessly dominant as he went onto seal the set 6-0, and eventually the match.

Monfils has never won a Grand Slam tournament, and remains one of the best players to have never done so. He reached the semi-finals of the French Open (2008) and US Open (2016), and reached the quarter-finals of the Australian Open twice (2016 and 2022).