French Open 2026: Novak Djokovic ‘dances’ into second round after beating Mpetshi Perricard; watch video

World No.4 Novak Djokovic quite literally danced his way through to the second round of the 2026 French Open following a win over Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard in Paris on Sunday. He defeated the French player with a scoreline of 5-7, 7-5, 6-1, 6-4, and he celebrated his win with a humorous dance move.

Soon after his win, Djokovic's children joined him on the court for a heartwarming moment. Novak Djokovic came into the French Open tournament on the back of some serious shoulder injury concerns, and had only played one match on clay before arriving in Paris for the second Grand Slam of the year.

Watch Novak Djokovic's dance video here

That match had ended in a defeat to Dino Prizmic in the second round of Rome Masters in the first week of May. Djokovic lost the first set 5-7, and he was clearly on the backfoot. Perricard had a 91% of first-serve points when compared to Djokovic's 80%.

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The Serbian even failed to snatch a single break point in the first set. However, not all was lost for the 24-time Grand Slam winner. For nine attempts, Djokovic failed to convert a break point.

It was on his 10th attempt that the 39-year-old finally broke the serve, sealing the second set with an unplayable drop shot.

Djokovic then went on to clinch the third set quite easily, with a score of 6-1, before Perricard fought back once again in the fourth set. Despite the Frenchman's late heroics, Djokovic was able to seal the deal with a half-volley winner and reach the second round in style.

Novak Djokovic gives an update on his injury Djokovic gave an update on his injury after the match. "The body is feeling all right for now," he said at the post-match press conference. “Of course I have to get the game together, and hopefully that will happen as I progress,” he added.

"It was a good match to be part of, three hours, just what the doctor ordered, at age 39. Here we go," the Serb stated. Djokovic was playing Mpetshi Perricard for the first time ever, and he complimented the Frenchman by saying his serves were "one of the most tremendous serves in terms of precision and speed that I have ever faced in my career."

“I think nobody wants him in the draw, to be honest,” Djokovic added about Perricard. “If he puts certain things together, he can have a really bright future. Obviously, playing a French player on centre court at Roland Garros is never easy. Obviously, the crowd gets into it, and then you feel the pressure even more," he explained.

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