French Open 2026: Novak Djokovic, Jannik Sinner, Coco Gauff and other big players who have been knocked out so far

The ongoing French Open 2026 tournament has produced one of the most dramatic and unpredictable Grand Slams in recent years.

Before the second week has even begun, several big stars across both men's and women's categories have suffered exits, leaving the fans and experts alike very stunned.

Former champions, title contenders and top seeds have all fallen victim to inspired underdogs, intense match pressure and the unforgiving clay courts at Roland Garros.

While current world No.1 Jannik Sinner and 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic have been knocked out, Aryna Sabalenka is still alive and will face Japan's Naomi Osaka in the fourth round on Monday.

Also Read | Joao Fonseca stuns Novak Djokovic from two sets down at 2026 French Open

Let's now take a look at the biggest stars to have been knocked out of the 2026 French Open in the first week.

Jannik Sinner The exit of the men's World No.1 tennis player Jannik Sinner is one of the most shocking results of the ongoing French Open tournament.

The Italian seemed to be cruising in his second round match against Argentina's Juan Cerundolo and even took a two-set lead, winning the first two sets 6-3, 6-2. He fought hard in the third set before going down 5-7, and was completely outplayed in the last two sets, losing both the sets 1-6.

Novak Djokovic Serbia's Novak Djokovic was yet another shocking upset of the 2026 French Open. Djokovic went down to Brazilian teenager Joao Fonseca, who played some fearless tennis against the three-time French Open champion.

Also Read | Jannik Sinner knocked out in shocking French Open 2026 second-round upset

Like Sinner, Djokovic too won the first two sets 64, 6-4 against the Brazilian, before going down fighting. Djokovic eventually lost the match 6-4, 6-4, 3-6, 5-7, 5-7.

Daniil Medvedev Daniil Medvedev, whose only Grand Slam triumph remains the 2021 US Open, suffered a first round loss to Australia's Adam Walton. The match ended in a 2-6, 6-1, 1-6, 6-1, 4-6 scoreline in what was a rollercoaster ride for Medvedev.

View full Image View full Image Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - May 26, 2026 Russia's Daniil Medvedev during his first round match against Australia's Adam Walton REUTERS/Benoit Tessier ( REUTERS )

After four sets, neither of the players managed to maintain the control of their game. With the score reading 4-4, Walton broke the serve to take a 5-4 lead, and he remained calm and composed to serve out the match from there on. This is Daniil Medvedev's seventh French Open first round exit in 10 appearances.

Taylor Fritz American player Taylor Fritz was a victim of a first round exit at the 2026 French Open.

He went down to fellow American Nishesh Basavareddy, who won the match 7-6 (7-5), 7-6 (7-5), 6-7 (9-11), 6-1. Nishesh Basavareddy was ranked World No. 148 and was making his main draw debut at Roland Garros.

He entered the tournament through a US French Open wildcard programme and had not beaten a top-10 player previously. Fritz was seeded seventh.

Coco Gauff Defending champion Coco Gauff came into the French Open as one of the favourites to clinch the title.

However, the American player's title defence ended when she lost to Anastasia Popatova in the third round. Gauff won the first set 6-4, but went onto lose the next two sets 6-7 (1-7) and 4-6.4

Also Read | French Open 2026: Gael Monfils bids emotional farewell after first round loss

Jessica Pegula No.5 seed Jessica Pegula too suffered a similar defeat to that of Coco Gauff. Pegula won the first set against Kimberly Birrell 6-1, but went onto lose the next two sets by 3-6 margins.

Elena Rybakina Elena Rybakina suffered a shock loss to Yuliia Starodubtseva, a 55th ranked player who had never beaten a top 10 player.

View full Image View full Image Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - May 27, 2026 Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina in action during her second round match against Ukraine's Yuliia Starodubtseva REUTERS/Stephanie Lecocq ( REUTERS )