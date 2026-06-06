French Open 2026: Which players will compete in men's and women's singles final at Roland Garros?

The French Open 2026 tournament has produced quite a few shocking results. The likes of Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner suffered early exits from the men's singles, whereas Iga Swiatek and Aryna Sabalenka were among the ones who were knocked out early on in women's singles.

We now take a quick look at both the men's and women's singles match-ups at the 2026 French Open final.

Men's singles final: Flavio Cobolli vs Alexander Zverev Prior to the 2026 French Open, World No.2 Carlos Alcaraz had already withdrawn from the tournament due to an injury he had sustained during the Barcelona Open in April.

And as far as top seeds were concerned, there were massive upsets, with Jannik Sinner crashing out in the second round and Novak Djokovic following suit in the third round.

One major exception among the top seeds, however, was World No.3 Alexander Zverev, who will be looking to break his winless run in Grand Slam finals. He has reached the final of the French Open once before, in 2024, but ended up losing to Carlos Alcaraz.

Also Read | Alexander Zverev beats Jakub Mensik in French Open 2026 semi-final

He has also reached the final of Australian Open and US Open once, and ended up losing on both occasions. Zverev went on to beat Czech Republic’s Jakub Mensik 7-5, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 in the semi-finals.

The German tennis star will take on Italy's Flavio Cobolli, who beat World No.6 Felix Auger Aliassime in the quarter-finals. In the semi-finals, Cobolli received a walkover win after fellow Italian Matteo Arnaldo, who withdrew from the match due to a viral illness.

Also Read | Mirra Andreeva reaches maiden Grand Slam final with dominant win at French Open

This is Cobolli's highest-ever feat in a Grand Slam so far, having previously reached the quarter-finals of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships.

Women's singles final: Maja Chwalińska vs Mirra Andreeva This French Open tournament finally seems like it is Mirra Andreeva's time to shine. This is the Russian teenager's first-ever Grand Slam final, with her previous best finish in a Grand Slam being a quarter-final finish at Wimbledon in 2025. She will lock horns against Poland's Maja Chwalińska, who is also making her maiden appearance at a Grand Slam final.

In the semi-finals, Mirra Andreeva thumped Ukraine’s Marta Kostyuk 6-1, 6-3, thus ending the latter’s 17-match unbeaten streak on clay. Maja Chwalińska, on the other hand, defeated the likes of Elise Mertens and Maria Sakkari early on to reach the final.

Also Read | Joao Fonseca stuns Novak Djokovic from two sets down at 2026 French Open

The duo's meet-up at the women's singles final adds extra significance. Not only were the usual suspects like Iga Swiatek and Aryna Sabalenka knocked out in the earlier rounds, but also both the current women's singles finalists are creating history in a way.

At just 19 years old, Mirra Andreeva became the first player born after 2005—Men or women—to reach a singles final at a Grand Slam. Maja Chwalińska, on the other hand, became the first-ever qualifier to reach the women's singles final at Roland Garros.