‘Game. Set. Celebrate’: Sania Mirza shares ‘life update’ ahead of Australian Open

“Thirty (yes, 30!) years ago a 6 year old girl from Nasr School in Hyderabad, walked on to a tennis court at Nizam Club with her young mom and fought the coach to let her learn how to play tennis as he thought that she was too little :). The fight for our dreams began at 6" Sania Mirza on Friday took to her Instagram to pen a heartfelt note as she gears up to play for her last Grand Slam- the ongoing Australian Open, which is scheduled to begin on Monday, 16 January.

