‘Game. Set. Celebrate’: Sania Mirza shares ‘life update’ ahead of Australian Open

‘Game. Set. Celebrate’: Sania Mirza shares ‘life update’ ahead of Australian Open2 min read . 06:54 PM IST
- Eighteen year after playing her first Grand Slam, the ace tennis player from India Sania Mirza is set to play her last at the Australian Open
“Thirty (yes, 30!) years ago a 6 year old girl from Nasr School in Hyderabad, walked on to a tennis court at Nizam Club with her young mom and fought the coach to let her learn how to play tennis as he thought that she was too little :). The fight for our dreams began at 6" Sania Mirza on Friday took to her Instagram to pen a heartfelt note as she gears up to play for her last Grand Slam- the ongoing Australian Open, which is scheduled to begin on Monday, 16 January.
Eighteen year after playing her first Grand Slam, the ace tennis player from India Sania Mirza is set to play her last at the Australian Open ahead of drawing the curtains on her illustrious career at next month's Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championship. During an interview with WTA, Mirza talked about her plans to retire.
The 36-year-old Sania, who is married to Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik, has been living in Dubai for more than a decade, and will look to bid adieu to the game at her home base.
In the post titled Life Update, Mirza says, “As I get ready to play my last Australian Open 18 years after I played my first, and then the Dubai Open in Feb, I have so many emotions flashing through me with pride and gratitude, perhaps, being the foremost I take pride in everything I have been able to achieve over the last 20 years of my professional career".
Read Sania Mirza's complete statement here.
Sania, a six-time major champion -- three in doubles and three in mixed doubles -- has signed up to compete in this month's Australian Open alongside Kazakhstan's Anna Danilina. The Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships, a WTA 1000 event, begins on 19 February.
At the Australian Open, Sania will pair up with Kazakhstan's Anna Danilina to compete in the women's doubles event. Sania had made her Australian Open debut in 2005, and lifted the mixed doubles and women's doubles titles in 2009 and 2014, respectively.
Dates
Begin: 16 January
End : 29 January
Notewrothy details
Spain's Rafael Nadal is the defending men's champion and will be chasing a record-extending 23rd men's Grand Slam singles title, but Australian Ashleigh Barty will not be defending her women's singles champion following her shock retirement from the sport last year.
