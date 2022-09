Greatness skipped a generation during tennis’s ‘Big Three’ era

The same dynamic seems to be playing out on the women’s side, too. Though Serena Williams’s era of dominance was a long way behind her by the time rode off into expected retirement after the U.S. Open, no clear successor emerged, other than Ashleigh Barty, who abruptly retired in the spring. Instead, the player currently flexing her muscles on tour is three-time major champion Iga Swiatek of Poland, who is 21 years old.