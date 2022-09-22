Greatness skipped a generation during tennis’s ‘Big Three’ era

The Swiss master’s exit ushers out a period of dominance unlike anything tennis has ever seen—a spell in which Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Novak Djokovic took 63 of a possible 75 Grand Slam tournaments over the course of two decades. During that time, the Big Three delayed the question of who might succeed them simply by sticking around. Federer won an Australian Open at age 37. Nadal and Djokovic—36 and 35, respectively—took three of the four Grand Slam tournaments this season.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}