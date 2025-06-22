Halle Open Final 2025: Alexander Bublik beats Daniil Medvedev in straight sets

Alexander Bublik has clinched yet another Halle Open title after he defeated Daniil Medvedev in a nail-biting match. Bublik defeated Medvedev 6-3 7-6(4) in the final, held on June 22. The Halle Open 2025 final saw Bublik secure his first-ever win against Medvedev, triumphing in straight sets. The official handle of ATP shared a post to commemorate Bublik's win.

Advertisement

Halle 2025 final stats The Halle 2025 final point statistics illustrated that Bublik excelled at the net in the closely contested match as he won an impressive 88 per cent of his net points (7 out of 8), showcasing his aggressive playing style and effective volleying skills, as per ATP.

Advertisement

Also Read | The tennis GOAT is running out of time

Bublik also recorded a total of 31 winners but his performance was marred by 20 unforced errors. On the other hand, Medvedev was not as dominant at the net with a success rate of 50 per cent (2 out of 4). The Russian player won 25 per cent of his return points, compared to Bublik's 35 per cent, reflecting a slight edge for Bublik in this area.

Overall, Bublik won 55 per cent of the total points played (76 out of 137), while Medvedev managed to secure 45 per cent (61 out of 137).

How did Medvedev reach the Halle 2025 final? Daniil Medvedev made it to the Halle 2025 final after defeating his opponent with a score of 7-6(3), 6-7(1), 6-4, in yet another closely contested match, as per ATP. Daniil felt well about the match despite having three match points in the second set as he recalled the third set included composed moments and he saved breakpoints successfully. He also noted this win was his fourth straight win over this player and should help him reach the top ten again.

Advertisement

On the other hand, Alexander Bublik advanced in defeating Karen Khachanov 4-6, 7-6(5), 6-4, and ended any hope of an all-Russian final. Bublik fired 18 aces in the defeat and was hoping to win his fifth career title and repeat his success from 2 years ago at Halle, which was his biggest title to date.

FAQs Does Medvedev play for Russia? Yes, Daniil Medvedev plays for Russia. He has represented Russia in international competitions, including the Davis Cup and the ATP Cup. Despite occasionally competing under a neutral flag due to international sanctions on Russian athletes, his nationality remains Russian.

Has Daniil Medvedev won a Grand Slam? Yes, he won his first Grand Slam at the 2021 US Open, defeating Novak Djokovic in the final. As of 2025, this remains his only Grand Slam title.

Advertisement