How does Novak Djokovic compare to Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer in all-time grand slam list after US Open victory?2 min read 11 Sep 2023, 09:39 AM IST
Novak Djokovic wins his fourth US Open title and 24th Grand Slam singles trophy, becoming the oldest male champion in the Open era.
Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic defeated Daniil Medvedev 6-3, 7-6 (7-5), 6-3 to win his fourth US Open title and 24th Grand Slam singles trophy. Djokovic also became the oldest male champion at the US Open in the Open era and will return on the number 1 spot in ATP rankings on Monday, unseating Alcaraz. The Serbian also became the first male player to win three majors in a single calendar year four times in his career while becoming the first player in Open era to win 24 Grand Slam titles.