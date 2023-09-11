Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic defeated Daniil Medvedev 6-3, 7-6 (7-5), 6-3 to win his fourth US Open title and 24th Grand Slam singles trophy. Djokovic also became the oldest male champion at the US Open in the Open era and will return on the number 1 spot in ATP rankings on Monday, unseating Alcaraz. The Serbian also became the first male player to win three majors in a single calendar year four times in his career while becoming the first player in Open era to win 24 Grand Slam titles.

Speaking after the victory, Djokovic said, “I never imagined that I would be here standing with you talking about 24 Slams. I never thought that would be the reality…But the last couple of years, I felt I have a chance, I have a shot for history, and why not grab it if it’s presented?"

“I don't play as much in terms of other tournaments, so I try to, you know, prioritise my preparation so that I can peak in Slams…Grand Slams have been always the highest goal and the priority of mine in the whole season.", the Serbian tennis star added.

Djokovic moved ahead of Serena Williams to claim the record for the most major singles titles won in the Open era. Margaret Court also has 24 titles, but 13 of those came before professionals were allowed to compete in Slam events.

The Serbian leads the list of male Grand Slam winners, with Nadal, who has been sidelined since January due to a hip injury, trailing with 22 titles. Roger Federer, who retired last year, concluded his career with 20 titles.

Here's a look at how Djokovic compares in the all-time grand slam list:

Novak Djokovic - 24 Grand Slam titles

a) Australian Open: 10 (2008, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2023)

b) French Open: 3 (2016, 2021, 2023)

c) Wimbledon: 7 (2011, 2014, 2015, 2018, 2019, 2021, 2022)

d) US Open: 4 (2011, 2015, 2018, 2023)

Rafael Nadal - 22 Grand Slam titles

a) Australian Open: 2 (2009, 2022)

b) French Open: 12 (2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2022)

c) Wimbledon: 2 (2008, 2010)

d) US Open: 4 (2010, 2013, 2017, 2019)

Roger Federer- 20 Grand Slam titles

a) Australian Open: 6 (2004, 2006, 2007, 2010, 2017, 2018), French Open: 1 (2009)

b) Wimbledon: 8 (2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2009, 2012, 2017)

c) US Open: 5 (2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008)