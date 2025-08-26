How rich is Venus Williams? Check how much world's 2nd richest tennis player networth and life with fiancé Andrea Preti

Returning to the hard court almost after 2 years to play for first Grand Slam match at the US Open in Arthur Ashe Stadium, tennis legend Venus Williams is one of the richest tennis players globally.

Advertisement

According to Celebrity Net Worth, she has a net worth of $95 million, which is mostly from her successful tennis career. He also has her business ventures, real estate investments, and endorsement.

From the court itself, Venus Williams has earned $38 million by 2017, making her the second-highest-paid female tennis player ever at the time, ahead of Maria Sharapova and even her sister Serena Williams, who earned $85 million. Celebrity Net Worth estimated that her career prize money reached over $42 million by March 2022.

Venus started her own fashion line, EleVen in 2007 and even wrote a book called Come to Win: How Sports Can Help You Top Your Profession in 2010. She also established an interior design company, V Starr.

Advertisement

She earns and estimated $5 million and $10 million annually from endorsements. In years, she has partnered with major brands.

Also, she reportedly bought a luxurious waterfront property on Florida's Jupiter Island, for nearly $10 million, which was a retirement gift for her sister Serena, reported Times Now. The property boasts a private beach, several guesthouses, lush tropical gardens, a pool, and outdoor spaces.

The sisters shared a mansion in Palm Beach Gardens, which they purchased in 1998 for over $600,000. But they listed it for sale in 2018 for $2.5 million.

About her fiance: Meanwhile, the 45-year-old tennis icon confirmed her engagement to Danish-Italian actor and producer Andrea Preti, who is 37-years-old and is also a millionaire.

Advertisement

Media reports claim that the duo are set to marry on Italy’s Amalfi Coast in September. During the Mubadala Citi DC Open. Williams revealed the engagement with the Danish-Italian actor, adding her fiancé encouraged her comeback.

Aiming to become a model, Preti moved to Italy during his teenage years. he made his way to New York and enrolled at the Susan Batson Studio, an acting school that has produced big-name stars like Nicole Kidman and Laverne Cox.

In his debut film, One More Day, released in 2015, Preti played both star and director and appeared in the Italian series Un Professore.

The duo first seen together vacationing in Nerano, Italy last July and Williams was spotted wearing an engagement ring in public.