I can't say situation is ideal…: Rafa Nadal on prepping for Australian Open

Rafa Nadal said that he is positive about the new tennis season despite a rough start. Following an injury-ravaged 2022, the world number two lost United Cup mixed team event opener to Briton Cameron Norrie last week and then fell to Australian Alex de Minaur, who claimed a 3-6 6-1 7-5 win on Monday. Even then, he feels he has no reason to feel alarmed ahead of the season's first Grand Slam starting in two weeks.

