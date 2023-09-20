'If I look at my bank balance, it is 900 euros': India's number 1 tennis player Sumit Nagal4 min read 20 Sep 2023, 10:04 PM IST
Nagal, who has been training at the Nansel Tennis Academy in Germany for a few years, is in such a condition that he may not be able to train at his favourite place in the first three months of season 2023.
Sports may give an adrenaline rush to its fans, but training is a costly affair. Currently, India's number one tennis player Sumit Nagal is facing the same thing, despite arranging for a sustenance budget of ₹1 crore that keeps him going on the ATP Tour, is now left with less than ₹1 lakh in his bank account, reported NDTV.