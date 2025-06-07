‘If this was farewell…’: Novak Djokovic makes big remark after crashing out of French Open 2025

Serbian Tennis star Novak Djokovic lost out to Jannik Sinner in the semi-final of French Open 2025 with a scoreline of 4-6, 5-7, 6-7. The 38 year old player showed real grit against Sinner but the 24 time Grand Slam Champions could not match up against his Italian counterpart's relentless accuracy and Explosive forehands at Court Philippe-Chatrier.

Djokovic was noticeably emotional after the match and said that it may have been his last ever match at the Roland - Garros. The Serbian kisses his hand after the loss and then put it on the clay as if to signal his farewell to the stadium.

Novak Djokovic on bidding farewell to Roland Garros: Speaking during the post-match press conference, he said, “This could have been the last match ever I played here, so I don't know. That's why I was a bit more emotional even in the end.”

“If this was the farewell match of the Roland Garros for me in my career, it was a wonderful one in terms of the atmosphere and what I got from the crowd.”Djokovic added

“Do I wish to play more? Yes, I do. But will I be able to play in 12 months' time here again? I don't know. That's all I can say for the moment.” the Serb further went on to say.

Notably, Djokovic is on the brink of history as he chases his 25th Grand Slam title to go past Margaret Court and break the record for most Grand Slam titles in Tennis history.

The Serbian has played in 21 editions of the French Open and has lifted the prestigious trophy thrice in 2016, 2021 and 2023. Apart from that, he has also won the Wimbeldon title seven times and is also the most dominant men's player in Australian Open history with 10 victories.