Iga Swiatek meets FRIENDS fame Courteney Cox after Polish tennis ace wins maiden Wimbledon title - Watch video

Iga Swiatek met and hugged FRIENDS fame Courteney Cox after winning her maiden Wimbledon title on Saturday as the Polish tennis star thrashed American Amanda Anisimova 6-0, 6-0 in straight sets in lop-sided final that lasted in 57 minutes. Swiatek has been a huge fan of American TV show FRIENDS and already shared moments with Cox earlier in public.

Following her win on Saturday, Swiatek ran towards the gallery to greet his team and support staff. Cox was stationed at the same area and congratulated Swiatek on her milestone, the video of which was shared on social media. Her father and sister were also present.

Iga Swiatek's records at Grand Slams The 24-year-old had never been beyond the quarterfinals of Wimbledon despite winning fourth French Open titles. She dropped only two games against Belinda Bencic in the semifinal and was more ruthless in the final, clinching victory with a backhand winner.

It was Swiatek's sixth win from her first six Grand Slam finals and took her to 100 wins from 120 matches at the majors, the quickest to reach the century since Serena Williams in 2004.

After winning her first trophy since triumphing at Roland Garros 13 months ago, she is also the youngest player to win Grand Slam titles on all the sport's three surfaces since Williams in 2002. This is not the first time Swiatek met Cox.

Earlier in 2024, ahead of the French Open, Swiatek played a friendly clash with Cox. The duo hit a few rallies on the clay court in Paris. Following the friendly match, Swiatek hugged Cox in a special moment. Cox played the role of Monica Geller on FRIENDS from 1994 to 2004.

‘I never expected to win’, says Iga Swiatek After the win, Swiatek stated that she never expected to win at Wimbledon. “I’d never won this title. It’s amazing and I’m going to enjoy this moment. It seems super surreal. I never expected to win and would thank my team to have their trust and support. It is really amazing, see you all next year,” said Swiatek during the presentation.