In Pics: Wimbledon 2023 Women's Final; Marketa Vondrousova beats Ons Jabeur

24 Photos . Updated: 16 Jul 2023, 09:10 AM IST

Share Via

Marketa Vondrousova beat Ons Jabeur 6-4, 6-4 to wi... moreMarketa Vondrousova beat Ons Jabeur 6-4, 6-4 to win Wimbledon 2023 Women's Final

1/24Czech Republic's Marketa Vondrousova serves to Tunisia's Ons Jabeur during the women's singles final on day thirteen of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Saturday, July 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant) (AP)

2/24Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - July 15, 2023 Czech Republic's Marketa Vondrousova celebrates winning her final match against Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge (REUTERS)

3/24Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - July 15, 2023 Czech Republic's Marketa Vondrousova after winning her final match against Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur REUTERS/Dylan Martinez (REUTERS)

4/24Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - July 15, 2023 Czech Republic's Marketa Vondrousova celebrates winning her final match against Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur REUTERS/Toby Melville TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY (REUTERS)

5/24Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - July 15, 2023 General view of Czech Republic's Marketa Vondrousova celebrating on a balcony with the trophy after winning her women's singles final match against Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur during the girl's 14 and under match between Kristina Penickova of U.S. and Serbia's Luna Vujovic REUTERS/Toby Melville (REUTERS)

6/24Tunisia's Ons Jabeur returns to Czech Republic's Marketa Vondrousova in the final of the women's singles on day thirteen of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Saturday, July 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) (AP)

7/24Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - July 15, 2023 Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur with the runners up trophy reacts after losing her final match against Czech Republic's Marketa Vondrousova REUTERS/Toby Melville (REUTERS)

8/24Czech Republic's Marketa Vondrousova serves to Tunisia's Ons Jabeur during the women's singles final on day thirteen of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Saturday, July 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali) (AP)

9/24Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - July 15, 2023 Czech Republic's Marketa Vondrousova celebrates after winning her final match against Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge (REUTERS)

10/24Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - July 15, 2023 Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur shakes hands with umpire Azemar Engzell after losing her final match against Czech Republic's Marketa Vondrousova REUTERS/Dylan Martinez (REUTERS)

11/24Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - July 15, 2023 Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur being interviewed after losing her final match against Czech Republic's Marketa Vondrousova REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge (REUTERS)

12/24Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - July 15, 2023 Czech Republic's Marketa Vondrousova celebrates with her doubles partner Miriam Kolodziejova after winning her final match against Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur REUTERS/Dylan Martinez (REUTERS)

13/24Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - July 15, 2023 Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur with the runners up trophy reacts after losing her final match against Czech Republic's Marketa Vondrousova REUTERS/Toby Melville (REUTERS)

14/24Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - July 15, 2023 Czech Republic's Marketa Vondrousova celebrates with family and friends in the stands after winning her final match against Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur REUTERS/Toby Melville (REUTERS)

15/24Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - July 15, 2023 Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur with the runners up trophy reacts after losing her final match against Czech Republic's Marketa Vondrousova REUTERS/Toby Melville (REUTERS)

16/24Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - July 15, 2023 Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur with Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales after losing her final match against Czech Republic's Marketa Vondrousova REUTERS/Dylan Martinez TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY (REUTERS)

17/24Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - July 15, 2023 Czech Republic's Marketa Vondrousova receives the trophy from Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales after winning her final match against Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur REUTERS/Dylan Martinez (REUTERS)

18/24Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - July 15, 2023 Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur with the runners up trophy after losing her final match against Czech Republic's Marketa Vondrousova REUTERS/Dylan Martinez (REUTERS)

19/24Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - July 15, 2023 Czech Republic's Marketa Vondrousova celebrates with the trophy after winning her final match against Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur REUTERS/Toby Melville (REUTERS)

20/24Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - July 15, 2023 Czech Republic's Marketa Vondrousova celebrates with the trophy alongside runner up Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur after winning the women's final REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge (REUTERS)

21/24Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - July 15, 2023 Czech Republic's Marketa Vondrousova celebrates with the trophy winning her final match against Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur REUTERS/Dylan Martinez (REUTERS)

22/24Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - July 15, 2023 Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur receives the runners up trophy from Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales after losing her final match against Czech Republic's Marketa Vondrousova REUTERS/Dylan Martinez (REUTERS)

23/24Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - July 15, 2023 Czech Republic's Marketa Vondrousova celebrates with the trophy winning her final match against Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur REUTERS/Dylan Martinez TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY (REUTERS)