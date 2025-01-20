The Indo-Chinese pair of Rohan Bopanna and Zhang Shuai entered the mixed doubles quarterfinals at the Australian Open 2025 on Monday without breaking a sweat, after receiving a walkover from their opponents, Taylor Townsend and Hugo Nys. In the last eight stage, Rohan Bopanna and Zhang Shuai will face the winners of the match between Olivia Gadecki-John Peers of Australia and Timea Babos-Marcelo Arevalo.

After his first-round exit in the men's doubles, 44-year-old Rohan Bopanna is in top form in mixed doubles with two-time former Grand Slam winner Zhang Shuai. The pair started with a win over France’s Kristina Mladenovic and Croatia’s Ivan Dodig 6-4, 6-4 in the first round of the year's first Grand Slam.

In the men's doubles event, Indian tennis veteran Rohan Bopanna partnered with Colombian Nicolas Barrientos and made an opening-round exit after losing to the Spanish team of Pedro Martinez and Jaume Munar.

Bopanna India's only hope at AUS Open 2025 Incidentally, Rohan Bopanna is the only Indian left at the ongoing Australian Open 2025. Sumit Nagal was the first to exit when he lost to world No 26 Tomas Machac in the men's singles first round.

Yuki Bhambri and French partner Albano Olivetti were ousted by local wildcards Tristan Schoolkate and Adam Walton in the first round.

Making his Grand Slam debut, Rithvik Bollipalli and his American partner Ryan Seggerman also lost to Harri Heliovaara and Henry Patten in the first round of men's doubles.

Although N Sriram Balaji and Mexico's Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela did progress by winning their men's doubles first-round clash, the Indo-Mexican pair lost in the second round.